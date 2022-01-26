Courteney Cox says she's 'not always good with boundaries' with teenage daughter Coco

Courteney Cox is opening up about being a mom to a teenager.

The 57-year-old actress is the mother of a 17-year-old daughter, Coco, who she shares with ex-husband David Arquette.

As the "Friends" alum prepares to be an empty-nester, she spoke to People magazine about motherhood and her relationship with Coco.

"I haven't thought about it yet!" the actress said of her daughter someday moving away from home. "I haven't even registered that she's not going to be here. But also, she's not here that often—let's be clear. She is out and about. This is not a girl to sit at home, and if she is, she's in her room, door shut."

The star said that her own mother set a great example for her to follow.

"I was really close to my mom. She was my best friend," Cox gushed. "And I have that with Coco. She tells me everything."

While they are very close, Cox and her daughter do face tension and arguments from time to time.

"We fight. I've learned that boundaries are important and to keep them because I know it makes her feel safe," the "Scream" star said. "But I'm not always good with boundaries. I get worn out."

She added: "You've got to pick your battles and decide what is important."

Nowadays, Cox and Arquette, who were married from 1999-2013, co-parent their only child together. The best part of that, Cox said, is "when you don't fight about things."

"When there's no 'Can I have her during this holiday? It's not like, 'Well, those are my holidays.' No, it doesn't matter," explained the star. "Whatever she wants to do and whatever works. There's never been a contention about stuff like that. And I think that's really, really important."

For the time being, Cox is enjoying spending all the time she can with Coco, who will turn 18 in June.

"I think she's funny, and I love hanging out with her," the actress said of her not-so-little girl. "I love when she needs me. She's fun. And you could never be mad at her, ever, for too long. Coco's a really good apologizer. I should save her texts. That girl could talk her way out of anything."