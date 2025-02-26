Country star Phil Vassar says he was 'blasted' back to life by first responders after he died twice

Phil Vassar is embracing every moment after he was given a second chance at life.

The country star detailed his miraculous recovery after he "dropped dead" twice, suffering a heart attack and stroke, while on tour.

Vassar, 62, told Fox News Digital he nearly forgot how to play the piano until he was given the musical instrument during his year in rehab.

COUNTRY STAR PHIL VASSAR SHARES WARNING AFTER HE ‘DROPPED DEAD’ TWICE DESPITE ‘HEALTHY LIFESTYLE’

"It was definitely slow… learning how to walk again and getting back… on the treadmill," Vassar remarked.

"They brought a piano in my room at rehab and I just sat and looked at it for a while… they said, I just started playing… it kind of came back, and I was very, very, glad to have that happen."

WATCH: COUNTRY STAR PHIL VASSAR DETAILS THE FIRST THING HE REMEMBERS AFTER HIS STROKE

Vassar's medical emergency occurred in 2023 during a Christmas tour with Deana Carter. First responders shocked him 11 times and "cracked some ribs" in the process.

"The lifesaving crew, these guys… what they do is just amazing," Vassar praised the medical team. "They could have given up… but they just kept going. They blasted me back to life."

COUNTRY STAR PHIL VASSAR 'DIED TWICE' AFTER HEART ATTACK AND STROKE: ‘I DROPPED DEAD’

Vassar had previously opened up to Taste of Country about his health battle, saying, "I dropped dead. I was dead for 30 minutes a couple of times. No heartbeat. No heartbeat at all."

The "Last Day of My Life" singer recalled not remembering the moment it happened.

WATCH: PHIL VASSAR SHARES HOW HIS OUTLOOK ON LIFE HAS CHANGED AFTER HIS NEAR-DEATH EXPERIENCE

"I wish I could tell you more about it, but I don't know," he explained to Fox News Digital. "I just remember I wasn't feeling well and… just something wasn't right."

Following his stroke, Vassar said the first moment he remembered was when he found himself in a wheelchair.

COUNTRY STAR COLT FORD CREDITS GOD FOR SECOND CHANCE AFTER HE ‘DIED 2 TIMES’ FROM NEAR-FATAL HEART ATTACK

The life-altering experience came as a big surprise because the country star lived a healthy lifestyle. However, after his heart attack, Vassar decided to switch up his fitness routine.

"I'm just getting back into the working out. Do more bike riding and walking, get into the weight room a little bit," he said. "But I really thought I was in shape. I just didn't feel well. I had 3% body fat when I dropped dead."

Vassar went into cardiac arrest after he discovered he had a genetic heart disease.

On his intense road to recovery, Vassar was in rehab for more than a year. He said that with plenty of exercise and hyperbaric chamber treatments, he was able to "heal quicker."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Vassar is now gearing up for his comeback tour, "25 Years of Paradise," celebrating the 25th anniversary of his hit song, "Just Another Day in Paradise." The country star told Fox News Digital he plans to "take advantage of every second" of life.

WATCH: PHIL VASSAR’S RECOVERY INCLUDED HYPERBARIC CHAMBER TREATMENT, YEAR OF REHAB

The multi-platinum singer-songwriter largely credited his faith for helping him through the toughest moment in his life.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I'm very blessed to be alive. God has blessed me immensely," he said. "Especially these times you really count on your faith to kind of pull you through. I don't know how many times I was sitting in a room, in the dark, or not knowing what was going on and… you pray."

WATCH: PHIL VASSAR EMBRACES EVERY MUSIC MOMENT SINCE HIS MEDICAL EMERGENCY

"You come out on the other side with a different view on life for sure.… I feel great, I feel physically wonderful, and mentally I'm just kind of getting back to normal."

Vassar’s "25 Years of Paradise" tour will kick off March15 with dates through July, and he’s set to perform in states such as Kentucky, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Nebraska.