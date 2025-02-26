Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Music Industry News

Country star Phil Vassar says he was 'blasted' back to life by first responders after he died twice

The multiplatinum singer-songwriter is celebrating 25 years of his song 'Just Another Day in Paradise' on his comeback tour

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Phil Vassar shares how his outlook on life has changed after his near-death experience Video

Phil Vassar shares how his outlook on life has changed after his near-death experience

Country star Phil Vassar tells Fox News Digital how he switched up his fitness routine after he nearly died twice following his heart attack and stroke.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Phil Vassar is embracing every moment after he was given a second chance at life. 

The country star detailed his miraculous recovery after he "dropped dead" twice, suffering a heart attack and stroke, while on tour.

Vassar, 62, told Fox News Digital he nearly forgot how to play the piano until he was given the musical instrument during his year in rehab.

COUNTRY STAR PHIL VASSAR SHARES WARNING AFTER HE ‘DROPPED DEAD’ TWICE DESPITE ‘HEALTHY LIFESTYLE’

phil vassar

The "Last Day of My Life" singer Phil Vassar reflected on the moment he "dropped dead" twice after he experienced a near-fatal heart attack. (Caitlin McNaney)

"It was definitely slow… learning how to walk again and getting back… on the treadmill," Vassar remarked. 

"They brought a piano in my room at rehab and I just sat and looked at it for a while… they said, I just started playing… it kind of came back, and I was very, very, glad to have that happen."

WATCH: COUNTRY STAR PHIL VASSAR DETAILS THE FIRST THING HE REMEMBERS AFTER HIS STROKE

Country star Phil Vassar details the first thing he remembers after his stroke Video

Vassar's medical emergency occurred in 2023 during a Christmas tour with Deana Carter. First responders shocked him 11 times and "cracked some ribs" in the process. 

"The lifesaving crew, these guys… what they do is just amazing," Vassar praised the medical team. "They could have given up… but they just kept going. They blasted me back to life."

COUNTRY STAR PHIL VASSAR 'DIED TWICE' AFTER HEART ATTACK AND STROKE: ‘I DROPPED DEAD’

phil vassar

Vassar suffered a heart attack and stroke in 2023. (Caitlin McNaney)

Vassar had previously opened up to Taste of Country about his health battle, saying, "I dropped dead. I was dead for 30 minutes a couple of times. No heartbeat. No heartbeat at all."

The "Last Day of My Life" singer recalled not remembering the moment it happened.

WATCH: PHIL VASSAR SHARES HOW HIS OUTLOOK ON LIFE HAS CHANGED AFTER HIS NEAR-DEATH EXPERIENCE

Phil Vassar shares how his outlook on life has changed after his near-death experience Video

"I wish I could tell you more about it, but I don't know," he explained to Fox News Digital. "I just remember I wasn't feeling well and… just something wasn't right."

Following his stroke, Vassar said the first moment he remembered was when he found himself in a wheelchair. 

COUNTRY STAR COLT FORD CREDITS GOD FOR SECOND CHANCE AFTER HE ‘DIED 2 TIMES’ FROM NEAR-FATAL HEART ATTACK

phil vassar

In an on-camera interview, country music star Phil Vassar shared with Fox News Digital that he has a different outlook after he received a second chance at life. (Caitlin McNaney)

The life-altering experience came as a big surprise because the country star lived a healthy lifestyle. However, after his heart attack, Vassar decided to switch up his fitness routine.

"I'm just getting back into the working out. Do more bike riding and walking, get into the weight room a little bit," he said. "But I really thought I was in shape. I just didn't feel well. I had 3% body fat when I dropped dead."

phil vassar smiles

The multi-platinum singer-songwriter is celebrating 25 years of his song "Just Another Day in Paradise" on his comeback tour. (Caitlin McNaney)

Vassar went into cardiac arrest after he discovered he had a genetic heart disease. 

On his intense road to recovery, Vassar was in rehab for more than a year. He said that with plenty of exercise and hyperbaric chamber treatments, he was able to "heal quicker."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Vassar is now gearing up for his comeback tour, "25 Years of Paradise," celebrating the 25th anniversary of his hit song, "Just Another Day in Paradise." The country star told Fox News Digital he plans to "take advantage of every second" of life. 

WATCH: PHIL VASSAR’S RECOVERY INCLUDED HYPERBARIC CHAMBER TREATMENT, YEAR OF REHAB 

Phil Vassar’s recovery included hyperbaric chamber treatment, year of rehab Video

The multi-platinum singer-songwriter largely credited his faith for helping him through the toughest moment in his life.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I'm very blessed to be alive. God has blessed me immensely," he said. "Especially these times you really count on your faith to kind of pull you through. I don't know how many times I was sitting in a room, in the dark, or not knowing what was going on and… you pray."

WATCH: PHIL VASSAR EMBRACES EVERY MUSIC MOMENT SINCE HIS MEDICAL EMERGENCY 

Phil Vassar embraces every music moment since his medical emergency Video

"You come out on the other side with a different view on life for sure.… I feel great, I feel physically wonderful, and mentally I'm just kind of getting back to normal."

Vassar’s "25 Years of Paradise" tour will kick off March15 with dates through July, and he’s set to perform in states such as Kentucky, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Nebraska.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending