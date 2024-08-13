Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Music

Country star Phil Vassar shares warning after he ‘dropped dead’ twice despite ‘healthy lifestyle’

Phil Vassar suffered a heart attack and stroke in 2023

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Country star Phil Vassar joins Fox & Friends to celebrate 20 years of hits Video

Country star Phil Vassar joins Fox & Friends to celebrate 20 years of hits

Phil Vassar swings by the All-American Summer concert stage as he hits the road on his Hitsteria tour.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Country star Phil Vassar shared a health update after the singer said he "dropped dead" twice. 

"I feel great. I feel way, way better, like a different person," Vassar, 62, shared with Fox News Digital on Monday.

Vassar previously opened up about his health battles and revealed he suffered from a heart attack and stroke last year. The multiplatinum singer-songwriter issued a warning to fans after being hospitalized for his severe conditions.

COUNTRY STAR PHIL VASSAR 'DIED TWICE' AFTER HEART ATTACK AND STROKE: ‘I DROPPED DEAD’

Phil Vassar on tour

Vassar said he "dropped dead" twice after having a heart attack and stroke. (Getty Images)

"I didn’t expect this to happen, since I was living a healthy lifestyle, but after my experience, the doctor told me it can happen to anyone at any time," he pointed out. 

The "Last Day of My Life" singer is grateful to be alive and to tell his tale after his near-death experiences.

"I am just happy to be here today feeling as good as I do," Vassar said to Fox News Digital. 

Phil Vassar

Phil Vassar performs on "FOX & Friends" All-American Summer Concert Series on July 19, 2019 in New York City. (Getty Images)

Vassar previously said he saw his life flash before his eyes during his medical incident.

"I wasn't a drinker and a partier or any of that. I worked out every day… I kept feeling bad, so I kept really concentrating on my health and trying to — I never ate anything fried or anything like that. Never did. It just caught up with me, you know, the genes."

— Phil Vassar

COUNTRY STAR COLT FORD SAYS HE ‘DIED TWO TIMES’ AFTER SUFFERING HEART ATTACK

Phil Vassar in a red and black suit and black top hat performing behind the piano

Phil Vassar is known for songs like "Just Another Day in Paradise" and "When I Love You." (Mickey Bernal/Getty Images)

"I dropped dead. I was dead for 30 minutes a couple of times. No heartbeat. No heartbeat at all," Vassar told Taste of Country.

"I don't remember any of it, but I know I wasn't feeling well. And I just had genetic heart disease," he shared.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I wasn't a drinker and a partier or any of that. I worked out every day… I kept feeling bad, so I kept really concentrating on my health and trying to — I never ate anything fried or anything like that. Never did. It just caught up with me, you know, the genes," Vassar said.

He said his medical emergency occurred at home, and someone was with him to call 911. Vassar added that the first responders shocked him "11 times," and he "cracked some ribs."

A photo of Phil Vassar

Multiplatinum singer-songwriter Phil Vassar opened up to Fox News Digital about his health condition following two near-death experiences. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"They did a heck of a job getting me back," Vassar remarked.

Three days later, the country star had a stroke while he was still hospitalized. 

"They iced me down, and they said I was going, 'Why was it so cold?' 'Cause you're on ice," he remembered. "So, it was a weird thing, but I dropped dead."

Although he "croaked" after performing 100 shows last year, Vassar said he's happy to be back on tour.

A photo of Phil Vassar

Portrait of singer and musician Phil Vassar, Chicago, Illinois, March 9, 2002. (Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Vassar rose to fame during the '90s after he released his debut album.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The country music star released nine other albums and co-wrote tracks for famous singers, including Tim McGraw, Collin Raye and Alan Jackson.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending