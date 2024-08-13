Country star Phil Vassar shares warning after he ‘dropped dead’ twice despite ‘healthy lifestyle’

Country star Phil Vassar shared a health update after the singer said he "dropped dead" twice.

"I feel great. I feel way, way better, like a different person," Vassar, 62, shared with Fox News Digital on Monday.

Vassar previously opened up about his health battles and revealed he suffered from a heart attack and stroke last year. The multiplatinum singer-songwriter issued a warning to fans after being hospitalized for his severe conditions.

"I didn’t expect this to happen, since I was living a healthy lifestyle, but after my experience, the doctor told me it can happen to anyone at any time," he pointed out.



The "Last Day of My Life" singer is grateful to be alive and to tell his tale after his near-death experiences.



"I am just happy to be here today feeling as good as I do," Vassar said to Fox News Digital.

Vassar previously said he saw his life flash before his eyes during his medical incident.

"I wasn't a drinker and a partier or any of that. I worked out every day… I kept feeling bad, so I kept really concentrating on my health and trying to — I never ate anything fried or anything like that. Never did. It just caught up with me, you know, the genes." — Phil Vassar

"I dropped dead. I was dead for 30 minutes a couple of times. No heartbeat. No heartbeat at all," Vassar told Taste of Country.

"I don't remember any of it, but I know I wasn't feeling well. And I just had genetic heart disease," he shared.

"I wasn't a drinker and a partier or any of that. I worked out every day… I kept feeling bad, so I kept really concentrating on my health and trying to — I never ate anything fried or anything like that. Never did. It just caught up with me, you know, the genes," Vassar said.

He said his medical emergency occurred at home, and someone was with him to call 911. Vassar added that the first responders shocked him "11 times," and he "cracked some ribs."

"They did a heck of a job getting me back," Vassar remarked.

Three days later, the country star had a stroke while he was still hospitalized.

"They iced me down, and they said I was going, 'Why was it so cold?' 'Cause you're on ice," he remembered. "So, it was a weird thing, but I dropped dead."



Although he "croaked" after performing 100 shows last year, Vassar said he's happy to be back on tour.

Vassar rose to fame during the '90s after he released his debut album.

The country music star released nine other albums and co-wrote tracks for famous singers, including Tim McGraw, Collin Raye and Alan Jackson.