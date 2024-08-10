Country star Phil Vassar 'died twice' after heart attack and stroke: ‘I dropped dead’

Country music star Phil Vassar is living to tell his tale after the singer said he "died twice."

Vassar, 62, opened up about his health battles and revealed he had a heart attack and stroke last year.

"I dropped dead. I was dead for 30 minutes a couple of times. No heartbeat. No heartbeat at all," Vassar told Taste of Country.

The "Last Day of My Life" singer explained the moment that happened during a Christmas tour with Deana Carter before he saw his life flash before his eyes.

"I don't remember any of it, but I know I wasn't feeling well. And I just had genetic heart disease," Vassar shared.

"I wasn't a drinker and a partier or any of that. I worked out every day. … I kept feeling bad, so I kept really concentrating on my health and trying to — I never ate anything fried or anything like that. Never did. It just caught up with me, you know, the genes," he added.

The multiplatinum singer-songwriter said his medical emergency occurred at home, and someone was with him to call 911. Vassar added that the first responders shocked him "11 times," and he "cracked some ribs."

"They did a heck of a job getting me back," Vassar remarked.

Three days later, the country star had a stroke while he was still hospitalized.

"They iced me down, and they said I was going, 'Why was it so cold?' Cause you're on ice," he remembered. "So, it was a weird thing, but I dropped dead."

Vassar noted that he feels "great" after his near-death experiences and appreciates "being alive."

Although he "croaked" after performing 100 shows last year, Vassar said he's happy to be back on tour.

"Thank goodness for medicine. I probably would not have lived," the country singer said.

"You think you're doing everything right, and then it all goes wrong. … It's just weird that way."

Vassar rose to fame during the '90s after he released his debut album.

The country music star released nine other albums and co-wrote tracks for famous singers, including Tim McGraw, Collin Raye and Alan Jackson.

Reps for Vassar did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.