Country singer Pat Green takes action after losing family members to Texas floods

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Despite having suffered a personal loss, Pat Green is still thinking of others.

The country singer, who lost his brother, sister-in-law and two nephews in the central Texas floods this month, has put together a relief concert to raise money for those impacted by the disaster.

"Our targets are Kerr County relief, TEXSAR, and the Do It For Durrett [Foundation,]" Green told Fox News Digital hours before the concert. "And what I can say about Do it For Durrett is we can actually give straight to the children that have suffered this amazing loss, like my niece did."

While he lost his brother John, his brother’s wife and their two sons, his niece survived.

FOX CORPORATION LAUNCHES RELIEF CAMPAIGN FOLLOWING DEVASTATING TEXAS FLOODS

"Here's to my brother, John, and his wife, Julie, and the two boys that were swept away. But I don't want to get too deep into that or I'll start crying, as I have been," Green said.

In his grief, the "I Like Texas" singer said that he’s mainly concerned about his parents.

"You should never watch your children die, much less your grandchildren," he said. "It's beyond me, you know?"

"You should never watch your children die, much less your grandchildren. It's beyond me, you know?" — Pat Green

He said he has "good days and bad days" thinking about his family.

TEXAS FLOODS: MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY, JENNIFER GARNER AND MORE STARS RALLY BEHIND VICTIMS

"I was there when John came out, and he was carrying that blue goop, you know? And I was just like, ‘That's my brother,’" the singer remembered of his younger brother’s birth.

WATCH: PAT GREEN OPENS UP ABOUT PUTTING TOGETHER TEXAS FLOOD RELIEF CONCERT WHILE GRIEVING

He added, "But more than anything, I think about my mom and dad right now going through losing a child and grandchildren. And I mean, my loss is great as well, but I think mostly about them."

CELEBRITIES, CORPORATIONS OPEN WALLETS AFTER DEADLY FLOOD IN TEXAS HILL COUNTRY

Green said he only felt he could get through Wednesday night’s concert by making a "small departure" from thinking about his grief and "turning on the personality that I've been given to be in music and be a person in the public."

"Now that doesn't mean that I'm not going to lose my brains because it's pretty likely that I will," he admitted, "but that's why I asked two guys from the radio around here to do it [help him with the show], because at least they can talk to each other if I start to lose my senses."

The fundraiser’s lineup will include a bevy of country music stars like Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, John Pardi, Corey Kent, Casey Donahew, Josh Abbott, Ryan Bingham, Eli Young Band, Joe Nichols, Kaitlin Butts, Kevin Fowler, and Bob Schneider, among others.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"I've never seen Texas not stand up for Texas," Green told Fox News Digital. "And to that end, I really didn't think that there would be anybody that wouldn't at least participate or answer the call. Everybody I asked made a video or is going to be online or going to be here tonight here at Globe Life [Stadium]. And I haven't said it yet, but thanks so much to the Texas Rangers for like, you know, putting their best foot forward and letting us accomplish, hopefully, what we’re going to try to accomplish and raise a bunch of money."

WATCH: PAT GREEN HAS 'GOOD DAYS AND BAD DAYS' AS HE GRIEVES LOSING FAMILY IN TEXAS FLOODS

Green added that he’s extremely grateful to the "people that work and live around me, for giving and sharing their time. They've been doing a wonderful, wonderful job."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"There are people that are going out of their way right now," he added. "It's not just the people that have passed, it's the people that it has affected, you know, the mother-in-laws, the brother-in laws, the sisters, the aunts, the people who lived with these people day-to-day that have to right now come to grips with an enormous change that will grip your life. I'm just…gratitude. That's all I've got."

The concert will be livestreamed on YouTube Wednesday, July 16 at 6:30pm local time from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Green said people can donate through ThePatGreenFoundation.com, Givebutter.com, DoItForDurrett.com, and he has the information on his social media accounts as well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The flooding has killed more than 130 people in Texas.