Country singer Jelly Roll admits he regrets some of his face tattoos

Jelly Roll is having the time of his life, but he knows how to keep himself humble.

The "Son of a Sinner" singer was enthusiastic while speaking about his latest project, telling Fox News Digital, "I got a Super Bowl ad with Uber Eats. That’s the wildest thing happening with me right now."

In the ad, Jelly Roll is putting away items in a bathroom when he sees himself in a mirror and looks shocked at his tattooed appearance, declaring that "they’re everywhere … and they’re horrible!"

"You know they say there’s a little bit of truth in every joke? There you go," he said of the commercial’s concept, though he didn’t specify exactly which of his own tattoos he regrets.

Jelly Roll enjoyed a wild Grammy weekend, first at the 33rd annual MusiCares Person of the Year gala to honor Grammy Award winner, 11-time nominee and founding member of American rock band Bon Jovi: Jon Bon Jovi.

To honor the singer, Jelly Roll sang the band’s classic "Bad Medicine," saying, "Is that not awesome?"

"They would be so afraid to write that today, them dudes wrote fearlessly on those albums," Jelly Roll said of Bon Jovi. "It was like all hook. Everything was infectious, like the hook, the pre-chorus felt like a hook, the verse felt like a hook, the hook felt like a double look, it was catchy. Unbelievable, unbelievable."

The 39-year-old also spoke with Fox News Digital at the Clive Davis annual pre-Grammy party at the Beverly Hilton, an event he described as "unreal."

"I just want to pay it forward, I never thought we’d be in this place," Jelly Roll said.

He continued, "I’ve been watching Clive Davis parties on documentaries since I was a kid and on movies and major motion picture films, and so many things, and to be here, this is all just unreal to me."

As part of his "pay it forward" attitude, Jelly Roll spoke before Congress in January about the impact of fentanyl on Americans.

During his testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, Jelly Roll, born Jason DeFord, spoke passionately about the drug’s impact and admitted his own past as a dealer, saying, "I was a part of the problem. I am here now standing as a man that wants to be a part of the solution."

He urged lawmakers to pass the FEND Off Fentanyl Act, legislation that targets Chinese chemical suppliers and Mexican drug cartels that traffic fentanyl.

"I am a stupid songwriter, you all. But I have firsthand witnessed this in a way most people have not. I encourage you all to not only pass this bill, but I encourage you to bring it up where it matters: at the kitchen table," he said in closing.

Since his testimony, the "Wild Ones" singer told Fox News Digital, "I’ve had all the senators reach out. I’m actually really excited about how many people have reached out."

Jelly Roll acknowledged there is more work to do, but he said, "I think we’ve opened the conversation for a lot more conversations, and I think the more conversations we have the more we can get down to the truth of the matter and get something done. That’s my hope."

The Tennessee native was nominated for two Grammys at Sunday night's ceremony – best new artist and best country duo/group performance with Lainey Wilson for their song "Save Me" – but he didn’t pick up a statue in either category.

Jelly Roll even defended best new artist winner Victoria Monét on social media, writing, "Just so we’re clear-Victoria Monét deserved that award. She is incredible. She has been writing hits for everyone else for a long time, and she deserves every bit of this award. We come back next year stronger more nominations-I’m inspired."

At the Clive Davis party, Jelly Roll’s excitement about the event was clear.

"Tomorrow’s going to be a great day for me, win lose or draw. We walk in there a winner," he said.

He continued, "I was at Clive Davis’ party the night before. … I’ve been hanging out with my wife all week on the West Coast. The weather’s been great, the week’s been awesome. I can’t complain at all."

Fox News Digital's Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.