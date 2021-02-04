Cops respond to Marilyn Manson's home for 'welfare check' amid ongoing abuse allegations

Cops responded to Marilyn Manson's Los Angeles home on Wednesday to conduct a welfare check amid his ongoing abuse scandal.

Photos surfaced early Thursday showing a police presence outside of the embattled rocker's Studio City mansion. A spokesperson confirmed to Fox News that, while they cannot verify the owner of the residence, police did respond to a welfare check in the same neighborhood Manson reportedly lives in.

"On February 3, 2021, just after 6:00 p.m., LAPD North Hollywood Area officers responded to a 'Welfare Check' in the 3400 block of Troy Drive in Studio City," the LAPD confirmed to Fox News in a statement.

TMZ, who first reported the incident, said the welfare check was conducted after one of Manson's pals grew concerned about his wellbeing after they could not get in touch with him.

MARILYN MANSON SPEAKS OUT FOLLOWING ABUSE ALLEGATIONS: 'HORRIBLE DISTORTIONS'

Upon their arrival officers "determined there was no evidence of any trouble" and "no report was taken," the police department said.

The welfare check comes as allegations of abuse continue to pile up against the shock rocker.

These claims began on Monday after actress Evan Rachel Wood published accusations on Instagram Monday morning, alleging the rocker "brainwashed and manipulated" her during their relationship. Wood reportedly met Manson when she was 18 and he was 36.

Wood's claims on Monday led an additional four women to speak out with accusations they endured "sexual assault, psychological abuse, and/or various forms of coercion, violence, and intimidation" from Manson, Vanity Fair reported.

MARILYN MANSON 'IMMEDIATELY' DROPPED FROM RECORD LABEL FOLLOWING ABUSE ALLEGATIONS

Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, has denied Wood’s allegations.

"Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," "The Beautiful People" musician said in a statement on Instagram. "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners."

"Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," he said. "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners."

"Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth," Manson concluded.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Manson's Jenna Jameson this week claimed that while her previous sexual experiences with Manson were consensual, she ended the relationship after the musician allegedly voiced his fantasy about burning her alive. A stylist named Love Bailey also spoke to Fox News this week about an alleged experience that took place at the rocker's home in 2011 that resulted in him holding a gun to her head.

Manson's ex-wife Dita Von Teese also broke her silence. She said she was not abused by Manson but expressed sympathy for his alleged victims.

"Abuse of any kind has no place in any relationship," the dancer said. "I urge those of you who have incurred abuse to take steps to heal and the strength to fully realize yourself."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Manson has since been dropped from his record label. He's also been removed from his two television roles in Starz's "American Gods" and AMC's "Creepshow."