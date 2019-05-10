Black TV Friday: 15 shows canceled (so far), were any your favorite?

It was a dark Friday for many networks, actors, and crews as multiple TV series at FOX, CBS, NBC and ABC were axed ahead of upfronts next week.

Many shows which have been dangerously low in rating numbers were given the boot to make room for fresh series to premiere in the fall.

FOX canceled "Lethal Weapon" after three tumultuous seasons and "The Passage," "Rel," and "The Cool Kids" after one season each.

ABC canceled "Speechless" after three seasons, "Splitting Up Together" after two seasons, "The Fix" and "The Kids Are Alright" after one season each, and "For the People" after two seasons.

NBC canceled "I Feel Bad" after one season and Steve Harvey's syndicated talk show is ending in June.

CBS canceled the "Murphy Brown" revival, "Fam" and "Happy Together" after their first seasons and "Life in Pieces" after four seasons.

Meanwhile, earlier in May, TBS canceled "Angie Tribeca" after four seasons and Netflix canceled "Santa Clarita Diet" after three seasons.

As for renewed TV series, NBC is welcoming back: “The Blacklist,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.,” “Ellen’s Game of Games,” “Good Girls,” “The Good Place,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Manifest,” “New Amsterdam,” “Superstore,” and “Will & Grace”

NBC also ordered Kenan Thompson's new sitcom, "The Kenan Show," and he will remain a member of "Saturday Night Live."

Be on the lookout for these shows returning on CBS: “Blue Bloods,” “Bull,” “Criminal Minds” (final season), “FBI,” “God Friended Me,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “MacGyver,” “Madam Secretary,” “Magnum P.I.,” “Man With a Plan,” “Mom," “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “The Neighborhood,” “SEAL Team,” “S.W.A.T.,” and “Young Sheldon”

Returning on ABC: “A Million Little Things,” “American Housewife,” “black-ish,” “Bless This Mess,” “The Conners,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” “The Good Doctor,” “Grey’s Anatomy," “How to Get Away With Murder,” “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Modern Family” (final season), “The Rookie,” “Single Parents,” "The Bachelor/ette," "Dancing With the Stars," and “Station 19”

Coming back to FOX: “9-1-1,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “Empire,” “Family Guy,” “Last Man Standing,” “The Masked Singer,” “The Resident,” and “The Simpsons”

You'll see these on The CW: “The 100,” “All American,” “Arrow” (final season), “Black Lightning,” “Burden of Truth,” “Charmed,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Dynasty,” “The Flash,” “In the Dark,” “Legacies,” “The Outpost,” “Riverdale,” “Roswell, New Mexico,” “Supergirl,” and “Supernatural” (final season)