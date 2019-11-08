ABC's 'Fresh Off the Boat' will not return after Season 6

"Fresh Off the Boat" will be leaving for good next year.

The show -- which was the first network TV comedy in two decades to focus on an Asian-American family -- will be ending after its sixth season. The series first aired on ABC in 2015.

The sitcom is about a family of Taiwanese immigrants who move to Orlando, Fla., in the ’90s to open a restaurant and raise their three sons. It's loosely based on Eddie Huang’s memoir of the same title.

According to Vulture, ABC sent out a press release on Friday, confirming the news and stating that the finale will air on Feb. 21.

Per the outlet, citing a source, the network informed the cast and crew that there would not be an order of new episodes for the series and that the 14th and 15th episodes of Season 6 would serve as the series finale.

Due to a ratings erosion, ABC moved the show from Tuesday nights to "a revived TGIF block on Fridays," although that hasn't improved the performance, Vulture said.

In a statement obtained by People magazine, Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said: “We couldn’t be prouder of this game-changing show and the impact it has had on our cultural landscape. The success of 'Fresh Off the Boat' has helped pave the way for inclusion throughout the industry."

Earlier this year, star Constance Wu found herself in hot water after she negatively reacted to the show getting renewed for a sixth season.

At the time, Wu tweeted she was “literally crying” when the new season was announced. However, she later clarified in a tweet that she was not upset due to the renewal itself, but because she had to give up a project she was "passionate" about taking on.

"I love FOTB," Wu -- who portrays Jessica Huang -- wrote. "I was temporarily upset yesterday not [because] I hate the show but [because] its renewal meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about. So my dismayed social media replies were more about that other project and not about FOTB."

"I've gotten to fully explore my character and I know her like the back of my hand. So playing Jessica is fun and easy and pleasant. I get to work with a kind and pleasant cast/crew," she added. "Which makes it all quite enjoyable - so obviously I don't dislike doing a show that is fun and easy and pleasant."

Fresh Off the Boat airs Fridays at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

