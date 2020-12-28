Constance Wu welcomes daughter with boyfriend Ryan Kattner

Constance Wu and her boyfriend Ryan Kattner have received a belated Christmas gift.

The "Hustlers" star, 38, and her musician beau have welcomed a daughter, Wu's manager Larry Taube confirmed to Fox News.

The actress never publicly revealed her pregnancy and has kept a very low-profile since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The star even has a limited social media presence these days, with only three photos shared on her Instagram -- the most recent post being from May -- and a "defunct" Twitter account that hasn't seen any action in a year.

Wu is best known for playing Rachel Chu in "Crazy Rich Asians" the out-of-place not-so-glamorous fiancée of an uber-rich gentleman -- a performance that earned her a Golden Globe nomination in 2019.

She's also known for playing Destiny in "Hustlers" opposite Jennifer Lopez and Jessica Huang in ABC's "Fresh Off the Boat," which followed a Taiwanese family in the 1990s.

Despite a glittering career, the star hasn't watched some of her most high-profile projects.

"I still haven’t seen ['Hustlers]'. The last movie I saw of mine was 'Crazy Rich Asians,'" Wu confessed during a February appearance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan." "It was watching that movie, after that experience, that I stopped watching anything."

"I didn’t watch my talk show appearances or 'Fresh Off the Boat' or 'Hustlers,'" Wu added. "Just because I thought, you know, I want to focus on the present and not be self-critical and think too much, dwell too much on the past."

Kattner, also known as Honus Honus, front the band Man Man, but also has roots in Hollywood. The star has lent his talents as both a writer and musician to various films and television shows.

