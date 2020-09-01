Expand / Collapse search
Comedian James Veitch accused of rape, sexual assault by various Sarah Lawrence alums

Several accusers came together via a Facebook group to share their stories about him

By Nate Day | Fox News
James Veitch has been accused of rape and sexual assault by various Sarah Lawrence alums.

The 40-year-old comedian faces accusations from former students of Sarah Lawrence College in New York, who have opened up to The Hollywood Reporter.

The accusers were rallied into a Facebook group by a former student who remembered Veitch as having had a reputation for sexual assault.

“Our little network started bringing in stories left and right,” said the group's organizer. “In just that first couple of days, I think I got three stories of rape and two of assault. What kept me going was my connection to these women — every woman that I talked to that first day I knew personally.”

James Veitch has been accused of rape and sexual assault by various alums of Sarah Lawrence College. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Veitch is known for his stand-up comedy, but also for a 2016 viral TED talk on spam emails —  which is no longer available on TED's website. In June, he released a book through the publisher Hachette and is currently set to host a talk show on Quibi.

The performer had a comedy special on HBO Max called "James Veitch: Straight to VHS," which has been removed, reps for the streamer confirmed to Fox News.

"We were deeply disturbed to learn of these allegations of unacceptable behavior by James Veitch and will be removing the special from our platform for now," the streaming giant said in the statement.

Two of the women that organized the accusors sent letters to HBO Max and to Team Coco -- producers of the special -- to inform them of the allegations. Veitch was then dropped by his talent agency WME Entertainment and Team Coco told THR that they "take these allegations very seriously" and offered support for HBO Max pulling the special.

Host James Veitch speaks onstage during the 2019 British Academy Britannia Awards presented by American Airlines and Jaguar Land Rover at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 25, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BAFTA LA)

One of the women in the Sarah Lawrence group recalled Veitch trying repeatedly to kiss her after buying her alcohol while she was too young to purchase it herself. She would go on to create a Facebook group called "James Veitch Is a Piece of S--t" where others shared their experiences with the comedian.

One of the organizers of the Sarah Lawrence group went to work and amassed stories containing accusations of everything from emotional abuse to rape. Several women said it was their own naivete at the time that they believed to have attracted Veitch to them.

Another woman recalled fleeing Veitch's apartment after he allegedly tried to rip her clothes off. Another claimed she was raped anally after having dinner at his apartment.

Several other women came forward with stories of rape -- often violent -- and sexual assault as well.

None of the members of the group ever reported the incidents to the college, but some believe that campus security was aware of the comedian's reputation.

When one accusor told a campus security employee that Veitch had forcibly kissed her, their response was, "Oh, that creep? I am so sick of his s--t."

Reps for Hachette and Quibi did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment while Veitch could not be reached.

