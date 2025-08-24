Coldplay's Chris Martin helps fan propose one month after Astronomer CEO cheating scandal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Just a month after Coldplay's Chris Martin unknowingly exposed the cheating scandal of the year, the "Yellow" crooner is still taking full advantage of his Jumbotron moments.

In a video shared on TikTok, a fan – who attended the band's concert at London’s Wembley Stadium on Aug. 22 – was seen on the Jumbotron holding a sign that read, "I want to propose," with an arrow pointing to his presumed girlfriend.

"OK, now listen. My brother, I need you to nod as I do some basic security checks, OK?" Martin addressed the man holding the sign, poking fun at the viral moment that occurred a month prior. "Is this person your partner? Yes? No one else’s partner? Are you cousins or siblings, or anything weird like that? Are you AI? Are you real people? OK, then I think we can continue."

While the crowd began to cheer, Martin sang, "My beautiful brother, here is some advice for free. As we all look on and see you go down, I advise you to get down on one knee."

The fan did just that and proposed to his partner. After the woman said "Yes," the crowd roared with applause.

"Congratulations, my brother and my sister," Martin sang from the stage. "What a beautiful girl. What a wonderful guy. On a day like this, I encourage you to kiss. I hope you’re happy until the day that you die."

The sweet moment comes a month Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and head of his company's HR department, Kristin Cabot, found themselves in hot water after being caught in a warm embrace during Martin's "The Jumbotron Song" at a Coldplay performance on July 16.

Both were instantly embarrassed and shied away from the cameras, leading Martin and the crowd to speculate on the nature of their relationship.

"Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy," Martin told the crowd at the time.

The moment ignited speculation of infidelity across social media as video of the exchange went viral. Shortly thereafter, Byron resigned from his role at his company.

On July 18, the tech firm posted a statement on X about the controversial incident.

"Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability," the company shared. "The board of directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter, and we will have additional details to share very shortly."

On July 20, Astronomer informed its social media followers that Byron had resigned from the company. Cabot later resigned from her role as chief people officer at Astronomer, a week after the video of her cuddling up with Byron went viral.