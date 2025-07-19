MLB broadcaster cracks Chris Martin joke amid Coldplay 'kiss cam' drama that led to CEO's resignation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chris Martin has been the talk of social media this weekend after an embarrassing jumbotron moment during a Coldplay concert caught the CEO of Astronomer and its head of human resources cozying up.

A different Chris Martin took the mound for the Texas Rangers against the Detroit Tigers Friday night.

Tigers broadcaster Jason Benetti used the moment to reference the controversy.

"CEOs beware …. Chris Martin is here. Out of the Rangers bullpen," Benetti said as Martin took the mound.

Benetti was far from the only person in the sports world to poke fun at the moment.

Martin has pitched in the majors since the 2014 season with the Colorado Rockies. He’s played for the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox. He won a World Series with the Braves in 2021.

He struck out one batter in his relief appearance, and the Rangers won the game, 2-0.

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron resigned from his job Saturday.

"As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding," the company said in a statement Saturday to Fox News. "Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and, recently, that standard was not met."

Astronomer said Byron tendered his resignation, and the board of directors accepted.

The unspecified relationship between Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot was revealed to the nation Wednesday night when they were spotted by the concert's "kiss cam."

Cabot hurriedly turned and covered her face, while Byron awkwardly ducked behind a stadium seat, catching Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin's gaze.

"Oh, look at these two," Martin joked to the crowd. "All right, c'mon, you're Ok. Oh, what? Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy."

A social media frenzy started almost immediately, which led to Byron’s resignation.