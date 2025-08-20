Coldplay's Chris Martin refuses to ditch jumbotron cameras despite Astronomer CEO cheating scandal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Coldplay's Chris Martin doubled down on the band's use of the jumbotron despite a playful moment that uncovered a cheating scandal.

"We’ve been doing [the Jumbotron] a long time, and it is only recently that it became a … yeah," Martin said during the band's England stop of the "Music of the Spheres" tour.

"Life throws you lemons and you’ve got to make lemonade," he continued, according to HullLive. "So, we are going to keep doing it because we are going to meet some of you."

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron resigned from his role at his company after he was caught on the jumbotron at a Coldplay concert with his arms around the head of his company's HR department, Kristin Cabot.

During Coldplay's performance on July 16, Byron appeared on the Kiss Cam with his arms wrapped around a woman, who was later identified as Cabot. The two were shown during Martin's "The Jumbotron Song," where the singer improvises lyrics about the couples shown to the crowd.

Cabot immediately covered her face and turned away from the camera, while a stunned Byron ducked down and exited the frame. Martin then joked that, "Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy."

The moment ignited speculation of infidelity across social media as video of the exchange went viral.

On July 18, the tech firm posted a statement on X about the controversial incident.

"Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability," the company shared. "The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly."

On July 20, Astronomer informed its social media followers that Byron had resigned from the company. Cabot later resigned from her role as chief people officer at Astronomer, a week after the video of her cuddling up with Byron went viral.

Martin seemingly poked fun at the viral moment days later. The lead singer chose to give fans a warning before showing people on the jumbotron.

"We’d like to say hello to some of you in the crowd," Martin said in a video posted on X , which sparked both cheers and laughter from the audience.

"How we’re gonna do that is we’re gonna use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen," the singer said, while grinning. "So please, if you haven’t done your makeup, do your makeup now."

