Maren Morris rocks embellished mini dress with cut-out at CMT Music Awards

Maren Morris looked like a golden goddess in her 1970s-inspired mini dress at Wednesday night's CMT Music Awards.

The "Girl" singer rocked the carpet in an embellished getup that featured two big cut-outs on her sides that showed off her toned stomach.

Also looking dapper was the singer's husband and fellow country artist, Ryan Hurd. The pair posed for pictures together ahead of the big show.

Fox News caught up with Hurd earlier this year and he opened up about married life. The singers tied the knot last year.

"It's been awesome," he told us. "We got to know each other as songwriters then became friends and creative partners, and then it turned into something else."

Asked whether or not the pair have a rule on how long they will go without seeing each other due to work commitments, the 32-year-old explained that they do "work hard" on their schedules to ensure they can spend quality time together.

"That's the idea," Hurd noted. "I think most people in country music have a two-week thing. We haven't really had to deal with it lately because we've been seeing a lot of each other since last summer. I know we're kind of coming on that stuff again, where we're really going to have to work hard on our calendars to make sure there's time for us too.

"But the best part about doing this is just being able to share all of those moments, and if you know, the price you pay for it is spending some time apart — but in the end it's all just really exciting," he gushed.