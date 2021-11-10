Expand / Collapse search
CMA Awards
Published
Last Update 9 mins ago

CMA Awards 2021: Red carpet arrivals

The 55th annual CMA Awards will be hosted by Luke Bryan

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
  • Image 1 of 15

    (L-R) Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady A attend the 55th annual Country Music Association awards. (John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

  • Image 2 of 15

    Gabby Barrett attends the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.  (John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

  • Image 3 of 15

    Maren Morris stuns in a plunging white suit.  (John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

  • Image 4 of 15

    Carly Pearce wears a dress by Marchesa and shoes by Stuart Weitzman on the red carpet at the 55th Annual CMA Awards. (John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

  • Image 5 of 15

    Russell Dickerson in Saint Laurent and hi wife Kailey in a dress by Johnathan Kayne. ( John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

  • Image 6 of 15

    Jimmie Allen on the red carpet at the 2021 CMA awards.  (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

  • Image 7 of 15

    Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay attend the 55th annual Country Music Association awards. (John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

  • Image 8 of 15

    Lainey Wilson in a blazer and printed pants at the 55th annual CMA Awards.  (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

  • Image 9 of 15

    Caroline Boyer and Luke Bryan in a Tom Ford suit walk the red carpet.  (John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

  • Image 10 of 15

    Alecia Davis on the red carpet at the 55th annual Country Music Association. (John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

  • Image 11 of 15

    Jason Aldean in a silver suit jacket on the red carpet.  (John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

  • Image 12 of 15

    Kelsea Ballerini donning a white dress with a thigh-high slit.  (John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

  • Image 13 of 15

    Hayley Hubbard and Tyler Hubbard couple up on the red carpet.  (John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

  • Image 14 of 15

    Thomas Rhett looks dapper in a plum-colored suit.  (John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

  • Image 15 of 15

    Zachary Levi attends the 55th annual Country Music Association awards. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Chris Stapleton and Eric Church are the top nominees, Luke Combs could be in for a big night, and all three will take the stage to perform Wednesday at the CMA Awards.

Stapleton and Church will be going toe-to-toe all night at the ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee, with nominations in the same five categories, including entertainer of the year, male vocalist of the year, and album of the year.

The 55th annual CMA Awards, telecast on ABC and hosted by Luke Bryan, will represent a return to normal for the show. It's back in front of an audience at its usual home, Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, after last year's ceremony was held at a crowd-free Music City Center because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In awards announced before the show Wednesday, "half of my hometown" by Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney won musical event of the year and music video of the year.

Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert, the most nominated female artist in CMAs history, are also both up for entertainer of the year. Either would be the first woman to win the award since Taylor Swift in 2011.

In a year when the major categories are dominated by male nominees, Gabby Barrett is the night's most nominated woman with four nods, including female artist of the year, new artist and single and song of the year for her hit "The Good Ones."

Underwood and Jason Aldean will headline a series of all-star collaborations as they perform their current hit "If I Didn't Love You." Kane Brown and Chris Young will sing their duet "Famous Friends," which is nominated in three categories.

Other performers include the Brothers Osborne, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, and Mickey Guyton with Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

