CMAs 2019: Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire dazzle on the red carpet

The 53rd Annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards is in full swing and the evening's hosts -- Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton -- stepped out to strike a pose on the red carpet before taking the Bridgestone Arena stage in Nashville, Tenn.

For Underwood's part, the 36-year-old songstress wore a beaded gown complete with tulle, while McEntire, 64, wore a black long-sleeved sequinned dress.

Parton, 73, sparkled in a white dress featuring a knee-high split.

On hosting the awards show with McEntire and Parton, Underwood previously told Taste of Country that “it does not get bigger than that or better than that.”

“I feel like the three of us love what we do so much, and we love country music, and it means something, I feel like, to have us up there on that stage kind of driving the bus for the evening and setting the tone," she added.

The CMA Awards kick off on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.