CMA Awards start with Thousand Oak shooting victims tribute as Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley return as hosts

The 2018 Country Music Association Awards began on a somber note with Garth Brooks leading a moment of silence for the 12 people who were killed at a Southern California country music bar last week.

"Tonight let's celebrate their lives. Let the music unite us with love," Brooks said at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday night.

After the names of the victims flashed across the screen, Luke Bryan kicked off the night with a performance of "What Makes You Country," where he was joined by several of his fellow country singers.

"Let's be proud of what makes us country tonight!" Bryan said to a cheering crowd.

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley returned as co-hosts for the 11th time, delivering a joke-filled opening monologue that the CMAs audience has become accustomed. But unlike previous years, the co-hosts stayed true to their promise of avoiding politics in an effort to be more inclusive.

Instead, their jokes included quips about Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "A Star Is Born" to Underwood's pregnancy.

Underwood seemingly revealed the pregnancy of the child, saying it will be a "Willie" after Paisley repeatedly asked about the sex of the baby.

Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton with Mren Morris and Mavis Staples, Jason Aldean with Miranda Lambert, Florida Georgia Line with Bebe Rexha, Kacey Musgraves, the Pistol Annies, Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban will also perform.

Stapleton is the leading nominee with five, including a bid for Entertainer of the Year, where he will compete with Bryan, Aldean, Chesney and Urban. He also took home the first award of the night, winning Song of the Year for "Broken Halos."

"I didn't expect this one, man, thank you so many great songs in the category," Stapleton said as he accepted the award.

Underwood, who is nominated for Female Vocalist and Music Video of the Year, said it is tough picking between friends when it comes to voting.

"When I vote, I legitimately try to look at who deserves it," she said. "I know that you root for everybody, you're glad that everybody's there, you're glad your friends are nominated for things, but I just try to think who's killing it, who's crushing it this year."

