CMA Awards
Published

CMA Awards: Carrie Underwood announces she's having a 'Willie'

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
Is Carrie Underwood expecting another baby boy?

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old star seemed to announce at the 2018 CMA Awards that she and husband, Mike Fisher, are going to welcome their second son.

"Remember last time when I accidentally revealed the gender of your baby?" Underwood's co-host Brad Paisley asked her.

"Tonight we're going to reveal something even more exciting — who your baby's father is!" he teased before questioning the soon-to-be mom of two about the sex of her baby.

Hosts Brad Paisley, left, and Carrie Underwood appear at the 52nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.

Hosts Brad Paisley, left, and Carrie Underwood appear at the 52nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP)

"Johnny or June? Tim or Faith? George or Tammy?" he asked among other names before Underwood finally exclaimed: "It's a Willie!"

Paisley, 46, also took to Twitter to announce that "It's a Willie."

"#CarrieBlewIt," he wrote. "It's a Willie!!! #CMAawards."

According to Taste of Country, Paisley revealed the sex of Underwood's first baby — son Isaiah, now 3, — during the 2014 CMA Awards. Per the outlet, the country star "accidentally" shared the news during the pair's opening monologue.

"You could name him Garth!" Paisley suggested to Underwood as a potential baby name at the time.

Back in August, the "Cry Pretty" singer announced on Instagram that she was expecting again.

"Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond!" Underwood gushed.

"This has just been a dream come true, with album and with baby news and all that stuff. We're just so excited, and just so glad that you guys can share in this with us."