Brendan Gleeson to play Trump, Jeff Daniels to play Comey in 'A Higher Loyalty' adaptation

Former FBI Director James Comey's best-selling book, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership," is being adapted for the small screen.

The four-hour miniseries will see Brendan Gleeson starring as President Trump alongside Jeff Daniels as Comey.

The as-of-yet untitled series, which is set to start production next month, is being penned by Billy Ray, known for writing "Captain Phillips," for which he received an Oscar nomination. Ray also is slated to direct the show.

In a statement obtained by Deadline, Ray praised Gleeson, saying he's "spectacularly talented and watchable."

Among his most famous roles, Gleeson won an Emmy for his performance as Winston Churchill in 2009's "Into the Storm," and also played Alastor Moody in the "Harry Potter" franchise.

Daniels is best known for his work in "The Newsroom," "Godless," and "Dumb and Dumber."

Also starring in the series: Tony winner Jennifer Ehle as wife Patrice Comey and Emmy nominee Michael Kelly as former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

CBS execs will later decide on an airdate, as well as whether the series will air on Showtime or CBS All Access, according to the outlet.