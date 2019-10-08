Expand / Collapse search
Brendan Gleeson to play Trump, Jeff Daniels to play Comey in 'A Higher Loyalty' adaptation

By Nate Day | Fox News
Jeff Daniels to play former FBI Director James Comey in miniseries

The 4-hour CBS miniseries is based on Comey's book 'A Higher Loyalty'; reaction on 'The Five.'

Former FBI Director James Comey's best-selling book, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership," is being adapted for the small screen.

The four-hour miniseries will see Brendan Gleeson starring as President Trump alongside Jeff Daniels as Comey.

The as-of-yet untitled series, which is set to start production next month, is being penned by Billy Ray, known for writing "Captain Phillips," for which he received an Oscar nomination. Ray also is slated to direct the show.

Brendan Gleeson has signed on to play President Trump in an upcoming miniseries.

In a statement obtained by Deadline, Ray praised Gleeson, saying he's "spectacularly talented and watchable."

Among his most famous roles, Gleeson won an Emmy for his performance as Winston Churchill in 2009's "Into the Storm," and also played Alastor Moody in the "Harry Potter" franchise.

Jeff Daniels is set to play former FBI director James Comey.

Daniels is best known for his work in "The Newsroom," "Godless," and "Dumb and Dumber."

Also starring in the series: Tony winner Jennifer Ehle as wife Patrice Comey and Emmy nominee Michael Kelly as former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

CBS execs will later decide on an airdate, as well as whether the series will air on Showtime or CBS All Access, according to the outlet.