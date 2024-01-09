Billy Baldwin's wife Chynna Phillips says her 'deep dive into Jesus' almost 'ruptured' their marriage

Actress and musician Chynna Phillips has admitted that her strong faith nearly "ruptured" her marriage with actor Billy Baldwin.

Phillips says she and Baldwin have recently endured "big challenges" in their relationship, admitting the past several years have been particularly trying. "It's a primary relationship and when that relationship starts to feel ruptured or damaged, or it starts to feel a little uneasy, that can be terrifying," she told her followers in a YouTube video posted to her channel.

"I've been with Billy for 32 years," Phillips, 55, shared before emphatically declaring the couple has an "awesome" marriage. "But we definitely had the hardest couple years of our lives.… These past couple of years have been a real struggle. And I think it’s because, you know, I just took the deep dive into Jesus, and I think that he didn’t quite know what to do with that, because it was kind of all Jesus, all the time."

In addition to her faith causing a rift, a "power struggle" developed between the two.

"I know that the Bible says that we're supposed to submit and they're the head, and that's all true.… But it also says that the man is supposed to treat the wife like the church, and all of that. So I think that I was just struggling with like, ‘Dude, I am not 23 years old anymore.… I'm growing, I'm changing, I'm not the same person I was 30 years ago. And I refuse to have the same marriage we had 30 years ago. It's time for us to mature and grow.'"

The couple met when Phillips was 23 and married a few years later in 1995. At one point during the video, Phillips disclosed that she and Baldwin split for six months and he lived away from their home. Phillips did not specify when, although she did file for divorce in 2010, only to withdraw the papers shortly after.

"[Billy] was on board," she said of Baldwin willing to evolve their marriage. "But I think that, you know, for him, it was also like, ‘Well, you’re not into the things that I'm into… You’re not into politics, you’re not into wrestling, you’re not into the philanthropy thing that I do.'"

"We did a couple things together… but we've never really found that one thing that the two of us can latch on to and do together as a team. And so I'm praying in 2024 that we're going to find that one thing that the two of us can do together, that feels really fulfilling and that is greater than us," she explained.

"It's bigger than just date night, or going on some trip," she clarified. "We really hope to find something that we can do in philanthropy that is going to help other people," she added. "That's a beautiful goal that we have."

A representative for Baldwin did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. At 60, Billy is the second-youngest son of the four Baldwin brothers, also including Alec, Daniel and Stephen.