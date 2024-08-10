Christina Hall reveals she has a life coach amid nasty divorce from third ex-husband

Christina Hal l is focused on moving forward.

On Friday, the HGTV star — who filed for divorce from her third husband, Josh Hall , last month — took to social media to share a life update and the lessons she's learned from her life coach recently.

"One month later ... I finally have my appetite back. I'm exercising again," she wrote on her Instagram stories. "My kids are happy and our house feels like home. 'Those poor kids' adore me ... anyone who knows us for real knows this and that's what matters."

"I've had some of the best nights out with friends recently … laughed more than I have in forever. Work is going so good it feels like a dream," she continued.

HGTV STAR CHRISTINA HAACK FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM THIRD HUSBAND

"I have a life coach and I made myself and her a promise — I will never ever give away my peace again. I will say — if you've ever lost peace and gained it back, there is a new level of gratitude for every single moment of life. A huge level of appreciation for the present moments and being present."

"If that’s the lesson I'll take it. When you have a positive mindset the rest will work itself out like it always does," she concluded.

Christina and Josh each filed for divorce on July 16 in an Orange County court, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. Josh requested spousal support and asked to terminate the court's ability to award support to Christina, while her petition requested the court to terminate support for both parties.

Christina and Josh secretly married in October 2021 and tied the knot again in September 2022 during a ceremony in Hawaii.

Since filing for divorce, Christina has accused her estranged husband of transferring $35,000 of her money into his personal bank account on July 8 after their divorce filing, according to additional court documents.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Like all hard-working mothers, my life revolves around my children and my work. It is my understanding that Josh has his own income and therefore he should not need any spousal support from me."

Josh broke his silence on the divorce in an Instagram post shared last week.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I prefer privacy, especially during something as life-changing as a divorce I did not ask for," Josh wrote. "I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately, the internet is forever."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters. Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are."