Christina Anstead buys luxury yacht after divorce announcement

Christina Anstead is ready for new adventures -- on the sea.

The "Christina on the Coast" star, 37, revealed she purchased a luxury yacht after announcing her split from Ant Anstead in late September. And she appropriately named it "Aftermath."

In a post on social media, Anstead is seen celebrating the new vessel with two bottles of champagne.

According to the brand's website, Anstead's boat is a Prestige 520: a 52-foot motor yacht. It can sleep up to seven people and features an upper deck and ample living space.

Last month, the HGTV star announced she and the "Wheeler Dealers" host, 41, separated after less than two years of marriage.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

The two television stars began dating in 2017 and married one year later in a ceremony in Newport Beach, Calif. Last September, the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Hudson London.

In another Instagram post, Anstead opened up to fans about her mental and emotional health.

"I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two,″ she wrote. ″I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies — but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these 'setbacks', I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow.″

"I live in a state of anxiousness and I’m so used to it that when it’s not there I tend to feel a void and hop into something that causes the feeling I’m used to. This can be good and bad. And it’s one of the things I’m working on breaking the pattern of. Sometimes anxiety and pursuit of new dreams leads me down amazing paths, other times it leaves me feeling lost and in a state of fight or flight / or crying in my closet. TV changed my life and I am grateful for the life it’s provided, the experiences, the friends I’ve made along the way," she continued.

Anstead split from her first husband, Tarek El Moussa in May 2016. Their divorce was finalized two years later. The exes share two children -- daughter, Taylor, 10, and son, Brayden, 5.

El Moussa recently got engaged to his girlfriend, Heather Rae Young.

Meanwhile, Ant, a native of the United Kingdom, shares daughter, Amelie, 16, and son, Archie, 14, from his first marriage to Louise Herbert.

