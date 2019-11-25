Christian rapper TobyMac shares emotional message one month after son Truett's death

One month after the tragic death of his eldest son Truett Foster McKeehan, Christian rapper TobyMac is speaking out about the outpouring of love he and his family have received.

"As we enter this week of Thanksgiving we have something we’d like to share... Such overwhelming love has surrounded us this last month," TobyMac -- whose real name is Toby McKeehan -- wrote in a social media post on Thursday.

"We still don’t quite know which end is up but we do KNOW, we are loved," he continued. "As we mourn our firstborn son, God has poured out His love on us... through people. He has loved us through you....your kind acts and words and prayers and thoughts and songs and poems and teachings and gifts and meals and time and expertise and travel have made death bearable.

"You have been God’s light to us in our darkest days ... A comfort to our broken hearts," TobyMac added. "We have experienced family at every layer and every turn. From the closest to those who have loved from a distance, thank you, thank you a thousand times over. We are grateful for your gentle and compassionate hearts. It is something we will ...never forget. Community as it should be...the body at its best. How God must be pleased!"

He noted: "Also- We’ve been encouraging ourselves to stand on this...the place of death is actually where all that we believe is most significant. That God has the power to do what he promised, ... defeat death and give life to anyone who believes.

"So from the valley of the shadow of death we pray a flood of thankfulness will rise this week. Thankfulness to a kind God who is not afraid. ... The Father of the Heavenly lights...who shines most beautifully in the darkness, and gives us everything we need," TobyMac concluded.

The 55-year-old shared his heartfelt message alongside a series of photos from the funeral as well as a picture of his late son.

Truett, who was an aspiring rapper and collaborated with his father on a few tracks, died on Oct. 24. A rep for TobyMac told Fox News at the time that Truett died at his Nashville home. He was 21.

"Toby was traveling back from Canada and did not get home to be with his family until after midnight last night so there is no statement. We just ask that everyone please be respectful of their privacy during this time and allow them to grieve their loss," the singer's rep said.

In a tribute written by TobyMac, and obtained by Fox News, he said his son "had joy that took the room when he entered."

"He was a magnetic son and brother and friend. If you met him you knew him, you remembered him," TobyMac wrote. "His smile, his laugh, the encouragement he offered with words or even without. He had an untamable grand personality and dreams to match. And he hated being put in a box."

In his tribute, TobyMac also shared the last text message exchange he had with Truett, where he told his son how proud of him he was, to which Truett responded: "love you dad. thank you so much. you have always believed in me. make me feel like a superhero."

TobyMac concluded his tribute by saying that he and his wife, Amanda -- with whom he also shares children, twins Moses and Marlee, Leo, and Judah -- "would want the world to know" the following.

"We don’t follow God because we have some sort of under the table deal with Him, like we’ll follow you if you bless us. We follow God because we love Him. It’s our honor."

"He is the God of the hills and the valleys," TobyMac said. "And He is beautiful above all things."