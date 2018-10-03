'Vice' trailer reveals Christian Bale's Dick Cheney transformation, Sam Rockwell as Bush

Christian Bale fans are getting a closer look at the star's big-screen portrayal of Dick Cheney.

Annapurna Pictures released the trailer for Adam McKay's movie "Vice," in which the 44-year-old actor plays the former vice president, on YouTube Wednesday.

The trailer includes a scene showing Cheney chatting with former President George W. Bush, played by Sam Rockwell.

"What do you say?" Bush asks. "I want you to be my VP. I want you. You're my vice."

Cheney then explains his requirements for the role and his own work history.

"I'm the CEO of a large company, and I have been Secretary of Defense, and I have been White House chief of staff," he says, calling the vice president position "mostly a symbolic job."

Cheney notes a deal could be made for the position.

"If we came to a ... different understanding," he says, "I can handle the more mundane jobs — overseeing bureaucracy, military, energy and foreign policy."

For Bush, the plan is a go.

"Yeah, right, I like that," he tells his future running mate.

Bale’s metamorphosis involved gaining 40 pounds, eyebrow bleaching and cutting off his hair, Variety reported.

Steve Carell and Amy Adams are also featured in the project as former secretary of defense Donald Rumsfeld and Cheney’s wife, Lynne, respectively.

Annapurna Pictures said the movie "explores the epic story about how a bureaucratic Washington insider quietly became the most powerful man in the world as Vice-President to George W. Bush, reshaping the country and the globe in ways that we still feel today."

For McKay — who posted a teaser clip for the movie on Twitter Tuesday — present-day politics and the famous Republican are linked.

“America didn’t get to the delightful place we’re at today by accident,” the 50-year-old filmmaker told Vanity Fair, which also published several photos of Bale in the role on Tuesday.

He added, “Someone had to crack the safe first. Someone who understood power and how to manipulate it. Someone no one would notice. An ultimate insider who knew every trick in the book.”

“Vice” is scheduled to be released on Dec. 25.