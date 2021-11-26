Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim spend Thanksgiving serving meals to the homeless: ‘Tons to be thankful for’

Chishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim took the opportunity on Thanksgiving to make a grand gesture to those in need.

The "All My Children" actress, 40, and luxury real estate tycoon, 44, spent part of their holiday giving back to the Los Angeles community in a big way when the couple volunteered their time to serve hot meals to the homeless at the Los Angeles Mission.

"Had such a great day volunteering with @thelamission who hosted such an amazing Thanksgiving for the homeless of LA today," Stause captioned a photo of herself and her "Selling Sunset" costar and boyfriend.

"This is a cause close to my heart and I feel like speaking on it helps dismiss the conventional stereotype some people have of who these people are," she added of the successful event.

Stause is on record having explained that she endured a homeless period of time while growing up in Kentucky.

In her recently released memoir, "Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work," the property broker writes about her "crazy life journey," which also includes her family’s addiction struggles.

"I've had to start over so many times in my life," she told People magazine in September. "I always know how to look at the bright side because there's been a lot of dark."

Stause acknowledged in her Instagram video-image post that, "The pandemic has forced so many people into a place they never thought they would be."

She continued in her post, adding, "Hope you guys have a great Thanksgiving and have tons to be thankful for!"

The soap star and Oppenheim revealed their romance to the world in July when ensuing images of the pair packing on the PDA while vacationing in Rome made the rounds through the internet.

Oppenheim told Fox News Digital in September that while Stause has been able to adjust to the limelight much easier than he has, the journey of love has been a whirlwind for him — especially when it comes to dealing with sleuthing photographers.

"It's funny that you mentioned that because we were just — we've actually had paparazzi following and snapping pictures of us the last two days now, including at dinner last night, which I just saw today," Oppenheim explained at the time when asked about his newfound notoriety.

"I just don't read anything anyway, so, sorry for everyone wasting their time — good or bad," he quipped. "I think it goes with the territory and it's part of the responsibility of being someone in the public space."