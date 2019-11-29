Chris Wood supports his wife, ‘Supergirl’ star Melissa Benoist after she reveals she’s a domestic violence survivor

Melissa Benoist’s husband, Chris Wood, is publicly standing next to his wife after she told followers on Instagram that she is a survivor of domestic abuse.

The newlyweds tied the knot over Labor Day weekend. Wood, 31, took to Twitter on Thursday and praised his “Supergirl” wife using the hashtag #IStandWithMelissa, which has been circulating on social media since Benoist shared her revelation on Wednesday.

“Happy Thanksgiving! I’m going to kiss my wife and hold her tenderly,” he tweeted. “All day. And every day. How do YOU show love?”

Benoist, 31, spoke to her Instagram followers in a lengthy, emotional video on Wednesday and claimed that she endured months of abuse by a younger romantic partner.

“I am a survivor of domestic violence or IPV (intimate partner violence), which is something I never in my life expected I would say, let alone be broadcasting into the ether,” she said. (via People)

Benoist did not name her alleged abuser. She described her ex-romantic partner as a “magnanimous person, who didn’t really give you a choice not to be drawn toward him,” adding that “he could be charming, funny, manipulative, [and] devious.”

The “Glee” alum said that during her relationship with the individual, after about five months, he became more violent and physical with her. The first instance of physical abuse came when he allegedly threw a smoothie in the face of Benoist.

She said she feared speaking up about the alleged violent encounter because she was ashamed and further detailed other experiences she had with said individual.

“The stark truth is I learned what it felt like to be pinned down and slapped repeatedly, punched so hard the wind was knocked out of me, dragged by my hair across pavement, head-butted, pinched until my skin broke, shoved into a wall so hard the drywall broke, choked,” she explained.

“I learned to lock myself in rooms but quickly stopped because the door was inevitably broken down. I learned to not value any of my property — replaceable and irreplaceable. I learned not to value myself.”

The “Whiplash” actress said the tipping point came when her partner allegedly chucked an iPhone at her face, resulting in major injuries.

“The impact tore my iris, nearly ruptured my eyeball, lacerated my skin and broke my nose,” she recounted. “My left eye swelled shut. I had a fat lip … Something inside of me broke, this was too far.”

“Leaving was not a walk in the park. It is not an event, it’s a process,” Benoist continued. “I felt complicated feelings of guilt for leaving and for hurting someone I had protected for so long, and yes, [a] mournful feeling of leaving something familiar,” she explained.

“But luckily, the people I let in, the more I was bolstered, I never lost the sense of clarity that kept telling me, ‘You do not deserve this.’”

Benoist concluded that in sharing her story, she hopes that other women will be compelled to exit their abusive predicaments and prevent women from suffering the same form of abuse, noting that one in four men and one in four women experience domestic abuse, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

“I want those statistics to change, and I hope that telling my story will prevent more stories like this from happening,” she said. “If you are enduring what I went through and you see this, you might be able to find the tiny straw that will break the camel’s back.”

Benoist was previously married to her “Glee” co-star Blake Jenner. They split in 2016 and their divorce was finalized in 2017.