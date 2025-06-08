Chris Pratt debuts dramatic new look with fake blood and beard

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chris Pratt looks unrecognizable.

On Friday, the "Parks and Recreation" alum took to Instagram to share his new, rugged look while on the set of Amazon’s "The Terminal List" for season 2.

"I just wanted to say, isn't this hair and makeup incredible?" Pratt, who plays U.S. Navy SEAL James Reece in the thriller series, said. "My team does such an awesome job."

"Look at – I don't want to tell you what I've been up to, but there's blood on my hands," he said, showcasing his blood-stained hands.

"They do such great makeup and such great hair," he said. "And this mustache's hair is like a wig – it's a fake beard. It looks freaking incredible."

"And the crazy thing about wearing a fake mustache or a fake beard is when you eat, you get hair in your mouth, which is gross, because it's definitely someone else's hair," he continued. "And you don't know who's [sic] or where it came from. I mean, look at that hair."

"Anyways. I don't care. I'm hungry," he concluded the video.

On Sunday, the 45-year-old actor gave his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger a shoutout for their sixth wedding anniversary.

"6 years ago today, I married my best friend," Pratt wrote, alongside a photo of the couple enjoying a dinner date. "You’ve shown me what love, grace, and strength look like."

"Thank you for making this life so full of joy, family, and faith," he concluded, "Happy Anniversary, Darling!"