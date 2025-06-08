Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Entertainment

Chris Pratt debuts dramatic new look with fake blood and beard

The 'Parks and Recreation' alum praises his makeup team while humorously questioning the origin of his fake facial hair

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
Chris Pratt calls faith the ‘best part’ of his life after teaming up with Hallow app Video

Chris Pratt calls faith the ‘best part’ of his life after teaming up with Hallow app

Actor Chris Pratt joins ‘Fox & Friends’ to share his faith journey and discuss his new partnership with the Hallow prayer app.

Chris Pratt looks unrecognizable. 

On Friday, the "Parks and Recreation" alum took to Instagram to share his new, rugged look while on the set of Amazon’s "The Terminal List" for season 2.

"I just wanted to say, isn't this hair and makeup incredible?" Pratt, who plays U.S. Navy SEAL James Reece in the thriller series, said. "My team does such an awesome job."

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt debuted his new look while on the set of "The Terminal List." (Chris Pratt Instagram/Getty Images)

"Look at – I don't want to tell you what I've been up to, but there's blood on my hands," he said, showcasing his blood-stained hands. 

"They do such great makeup and such great hair," he said. "And this mustache's hair is like a wig – it's a fake beard. It looks freaking incredible."

"And the crazy thing about wearing a fake mustache or a fake beard is when you eat, you get hair in your mouth, which is gross, because it's definitely someone else's hair," he continued. "And you don't know who's [sic] or where it came from. I mean, look at that hair."

chris pratt

The actor plays U.S. Navy SEAL James Reece in the thriller series "The Terminal List." (Getty Images)

"Anyways. I don't care. I'm hungry," he concluded the video. 

On Sunday, the 45-year-old actor gave his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger a shoutout for their sixth wedding anniversary.

Actor Chris Pratt sports maroon blazer on red carpet with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have been married for six years. (Getty Images)

"6 years ago today, I married my best friend," Pratt wrote, alongside a photo of the couple enjoying a dinner date. "You’ve shown me what love, grace, and strength look like."

"Thank you for making this life so full of joy, family, and faith," he concluded, "Happy Anniversary, Darling!"

Trending