Britney Spears speaks out after ambulance called to her Hollywood hotel

An incident involving Britney Spears on Thursday morning had authorities called to an iconic Sunset Strip hotel, Fox News Digital confirmed.

Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a 911 call at approximately 12:42 a.m. "requesting aid for an injured adult female" at the Chateau Marmont Hotel, Capt. Erik Scott told Fox News Digital.

"The caller did not offer specifics regarding the injury," Scott said. "One LAFD Paramedic Ambulance responded to the location. At this time, it is not clear if the paramedic crew encountered the injured person, or offered any medical assistance. The paramedic ambulance departed the location at 1:17AM, without transporting anyone to the hospital. There was no law enforcement response to this call."

BRITNEY SPEARS CLAIMS THERE'S NO JUSTICE AFTER SETTLING LEGAL BATTLE WITH ESTRANGED DAD: ‘MY FAMILY HURT ME’

According to Page Six, citing sources, the incident stemmed from an alleged fight Spears had with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Paul Soliz.

Exact details surrounding the incident are still unclear, but a source told Fox News Digital that Spears "left on her own with security and is now home and safe."

On Thursday afternoon, Spears appeared to address the incident in an Instagram post claiming "the news is fake."

"I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday!!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie," she wrote. "Goddesses out there, I'm reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too!!! I need a new toothbrush right now."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

She also wrote, "I also twisted my ankle last night and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed. I'm moving to Boston!!! Peace."

Also on Thursday, it was revealed Spears is one step closer to finalizing her divorce from estranged husband Sam Asghari. Spears signed off on a dissolution of marriage with Asghari and noted their legal date of separation was July 28, 2023, in documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The former couple was married on June 9, 2022, and didn't have children together. Documents stated a request to terminate the court's ability to award support to either party due to a premarital agreement already in place.

BRITNEY SPEARS' EX-HUSBAND SAM ASGHARI SPEAKS OUT ON THEIR DIVORCE: ‘PEOPLE GROW APART AND PEOPLE MOVE ON’

Separate assets listed included "miscellaneous [jewelry], earnings and accumulations" before the marriage, during the marriage and after the date of separation.

"The community property assets and debts of the community, if any, should be divided pursuant to the terms of the parties' binding Premarital Agreement," the documents read.

On Sunday, Britney appeared to break her silence on the recent legal saga she's endured with her estranged father, Jamie Spears, in a since-deleted Instagram snap.

The "Toxic" singer first discussed receiving acupuncture for nerve damage in her back before criticizing family members just days after finally settling the controversial conservatorship case in which her father essentially controlled her financial and personal matters for 13 years.

BRITNEY SPEARS SETTLES BITTER LEGAL BATTLE WITH ESTRANGED FATHER JAMIE SPEARS

The court order successfully ended on Nov. 12, 2021, but an outstanding dispute over Jamie's request for Spears to pay his legal fees ended Friday. Details surrounding the case were not made public.

"My family hurt me!!! There has been no justice and probably never will be!!!" Spears wrote on Instagram Sunday. "The people who sat and did absolutely nothing when they did that for four months are smooth sailing!!!"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

She added, "The way I was brought up I was always taught the formative of right and wrong but the very two people who brought me up with that method hurt me !!! I am so lucky to be here!!!"

Spears, 42, alluded to the fact that she still hasn't had a conversation with her mother or father for safety reasons.

"It’s funny ‘cus till this very day I haven’t told them face to face!!! I text through IG but I honestly believe it will not be so safe if I ever did go face to face so," she wrote.

"The child in me knows they would be destroyed and that’s basically it!!! I do miss my home in Louisiana and I wish I could visit but they took everything!!!""

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "Piece of Me" singer reached a settlement in her legal battle with her estranged father on Friday, nearly two years after Spears was granted freedom from the conservatorship.

"It has been our honor and privilege to represent, protect, and defend Britney Spears," her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"Although the conservatorship was terminated in November, 2021, her wish for freedom is now truly complete. As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with court or entangled with legal proceedings in this matter."

He added, "Britney Spears won when the court suspended her father, and Britney Spears won when her fundamental rights and civil liberties were restored."