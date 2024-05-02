Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jeopardy

'Jeopardy!' champion James Holzhauer gets big reaction with his cheeky remark

Ken Jennings is the host of 'Jeopardy! Masters'

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
The greatest moments from legendary career of late ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek Video

The greatest moments from legendary career of late ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek

‘Fox News Sunday’ Power Player of the Week is ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek. 

"Jeopardy!" legend James Holzhauer has got the smarts plus the jokes. 

In the season premiere of "Jeopardy! Masters," which culls together the show's greatest champions, Holzhauer, 39, couldn't help himself from giving a cheeky remark after answering a question from the spelling category. 

Asked to spell a botanist's last name that also worked as a flower or shade of reddish purple, Holzhauer answered correctly with "fuchsia."

Screenshot of question from "Jeopardy! Masters" asking contestant to spell

During the spelling portion of the show, James Holzhauer was faced with this question. (ABC)

"What is F - U - C," he said, staring into oblivion, before pausing.  "H - S - I - A," he added, with a little smirk. 

Without skipping a beat, talking over host Ken Jennings, who said he'd answered correctly, Holzhauer quipped, "Gotta be careful with that fourth letter." 

That earned giggles from the crowd and smiles from his fellow contestants, Yogesh Raut and Amy Schneider.

James Holzhauer in a red shirt looks up as he answers a question on "Jeopardy! Masters"

James Holzhauer is second to only Ken Jennings in winnings for regular seasons of "Jeopardy!" (ABC)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

James Holzhauer in a red shirt with a slight smile

James Holzhauer grinned as he tried to finish his answer and spell "fuchsia" correctly. (ABC)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Social media users were tickled by Holzhauer's commentary, writing to Instagram, "I laughed [at] that one I can't stop [laughing at] what James said. Haha!!!" Another added, "Tonight’s show was hilarious."

One person marveled that they'd been spelling ‘fuchsia’ incorrectly for so long. "Today I learned I’ve been spelled fuschia wrong my whole life," they acknowledged.

James Holzhauer in red, Yogesh Raut in light blue and Amy Schneider in a green blazer stand behind the podiums during "Jeopardy! Masters"

James faced off against Yogesh Raut and Amy Schneider. (ABC)

But the laughs didn't end there. When Holzhauer was being introduced to the audience later in the show, Jennings explained that Holzhauer was the final contestant announced as a part of the program – he's referred to himself as the "final boss" of the tournament.

"What do you mean by that?" Jennings asked about the "final boss" comment.

"I'm the main event," he said stoically, which garnered a rousing laugh out of Jennings.

"We've got five openers, and then it's you," Jennings retorted.

"You've beaten the Goombas. Now it's time to beat Bowser," Holzhauer said, referencing Mario characters.

Ken Jennings in a blue suit, light pink shirt and dark pink tie laughs on stage of "Jeopardy! Masters"

Ken Jennings found James Holzhauer's remarks to be very funny. (ABC)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Although the tournament is not completed yet, Holzhauer has some work to do if he wants to reign victorious. He came in second place on Wednesday's episode. "Jeopardy! Masters" resumes on Monday.

Holzhauer is the third-highest-earning American to ever appear on a game show. He famously had a 32-game winning streak on regular "Jeopardy!" and won the Tournament of Champions in 2019.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending