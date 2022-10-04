Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Chris Martin battling 'serious lung infection;' Coldplay 'forced to postpone' series of concerts in Brazil

Chris Martin is under 'strict doctor's orders to rest' due to lung infection, and Coldplay is 'optimistic' South American tour will resume shortly

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin came down with a "serious lung infection" while on tour, forcing the band to cancel a slate of concerts scheduled in Brazil.

"With deep regret, we've been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo until early 2023," the band shared on Twitter. "Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor's orders to rest for the next three weeks.

"We're working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates and will follow up with more information in the next few days. To everyone in Brazil who was looking forward to these concerts, we're extremely sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience, and we're so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritise Chris' health."

Chris Martin was diagnosed with a "serious lung infection," according to Coldplay. The band canceled a series of shows in Brazil.

Chris Martin was diagnosed with a "serious lung infection," according to Coldplay. The band canceled a series of shows in Brazil. (Buda Mendes)

The band added, "We're optimistic that Chris will return to good health after the prescribed medical break and look forward to resuming the tour soon. 

"To everyone affected, please accept our sincere apologies, and thank you as always for your love and support."

Coldplay has eight upcoming shows scheduled in the cities, according to the band's website. It's unclear if Martin will be ready to perform by Oct. 25 when the band begins a 10-show stint in Argentina.

Chris Martin is on strict doctors orders to rest due to a serious lung infection.

Chris Martin is on strict doctors orders to rest due to a serious lung infection. (Euan Cherry)

They're set to take a break through May 2023, and will resume the tour in Portugal before heading to Spain, the U.K. and throughout Europe for the summer.

The "Music of the Spheres" world tour is Coldplay's eighth concert tour and marks the band's return to performing live after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The tour began in Costa Rica in March and is set to end in July 2023, with a total of 97 stops along the way.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin were married 10 years and have two children together but announced their separation as a "conscious uncoupling" in 2014.  

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin were married 10 years and have two children together but announced their separation as a "conscious uncoupling" in 2014.   (Kevin Mazur)

Martin has been dating actress Dakota Johnson since 2017. He co-parents two children, Apple and Moses, with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow. 

The friendly exes coined the term "conscious uncoupling" when they separated in 2014, with a divorce finalized two years later. Paltrow later married television producer Brad Falchuk,

