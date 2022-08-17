Olivia Newton-John receives tribute from Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Natalie Imbruglia with ‘Summer Nights’ cover

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A tribute fit for a queen.

During Coldplay’s concert on Tuesday evening at Wembley Stadium in London, singer Natalie Imbruglia joined the band’s frontman, Chris Martin, on stage, where they performed the song "Summer Nights" from the iconic 1978 film "Grease," in tribute to the movie’s co-star, Olivia Newton-John. The beloved Australian actress and musician died Aug. 8 at the age of 73 after a 30-year-battle with breast cancer.

While Imbruglia took on Newton-John’s part as the film character Sandy, Martin sang his part of the song as "Grease" co-star John Travolta’s character Danny. The two were joined by Grammy-winning musician Jacob Collier, who provided piano and backup vocals during the tune's chorus.

In the clip shared on social media, the group is seen performing in the middle of Wembley Stadium, while the audience — which seats up to 90,000 people — surrounds the musicians.

The four-minute performance — part of the British band’s current "Music of the Sphere’s" world tour — garnered applause and cheers from the audience at the cover’s end.

"Summer Nights" was written for "Grease" and released in the summer of 1978 as the movie’s fourth single from the soundtrack. The song became a massive worldwide hit.

Newton-John died peacefully at her home in Southern California earlier this month. She was known for her starring role alongside Travolta in the classic film, as well as for her solo hit songs, including "Physical" and "I Honestly Love You."

After her passing, Travolta shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram to his former "Grease" co-star: "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever. Your Danny, your John!"