Mariska Hargitay stuns in Cannes after revealing shocking family secret

Mariska Hargitay

Mariska Hargitay stunned when she walked the red carpet at the premiere of her documentary, "My Mom Jayne," at the Cannes Film Festival, in an off-the-shoulder dress with a black top and high-waisted sequined red skirt.

The actress paired the look with dangling diamond earrings and black opera gloves with a ring on her finger. She styled her hair in big curls in a deep side part, reminiscent of big Hollywood glamour, and went for a more natural makeup look.

She posted multiple photos from the evening on Instagram, including some of her posing on the red carpet and holding hands with her husband, actor Peter Hermann, on their way to the premiere.

"Absolutely stunning. You look like a dream right out of the 60's, a style perfect for honoring your Mom's story, and yours," one fan wrote in the comments section of one of the posts.

The "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star also walked the red carpet at the premiere of "Vie Privée."

While posing for photos, the star turned heads in a figure-hugging one-shoulder black dress, with silver and gold beaded embroidery along the entirety of the left side, which culminated at the top with a three-dimensional design on her shoulder.

She paired the look with dangly diamond earrings, as well as a few rings and bracelets, choosing to style her hair straight and in a middle part.

"Timeless!! More breathtaking with every look," one fan wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post featuring her look for the evening.

Hargitay took no breaks while at the Cannes Film Festival, as she also posed for photos on the red carpet at the amfAR Gala presented by Chopard. She stunned in a form-fitting white dress with a jewel-encrusted halter neckline and a slight train behind her.

The actress accessorized with a silver clutch, a statement ring and bracelet, as well as diamond drop earrings. This time around, the actress pulled her hair back in a bun and opted for dramatic eye makeup and pink lips.

While at the film festival, Harigtay debuted a documentary she self-produced and directed about her mom, actress Jayne Mansfield, called "My Mom Jayne." Mansfield died in a car accident when Hargitay was three years old. She was then raised by her father, Mickey Hargitay, who, she recently revealed, is not her biological father. She found out in her 20s, her biological father is Las Vegas entertainer Nelson Sardelli.

"I grew up where I was supposed to, and I do know that everyone made the best choice for me," she said. "I’m Mickey Hargitay’s daughter. That is not a lie. This documentary is kind of a love letter to him, because there’s no one that I was closer to on this planet."

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson looked ethereal in a flowing strapless purple gown, which featured rouching on the bodice and pieces of fabric, which detached from her torso and flowed to the floor, creating a slight train behind her.

The actress paired the dress with a diamond bracelet and a pair of diamond earrings, choosing to style her hair in a slick back bun. She went for a more dramatic makeup look with bold lashes and red lips.

While at Cannes, Johansson premiered her directorial debut, "Eleanor the Great," which received a five-minute standing ovation.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman posed for photos in a sleeveless figure-hugging red gown with a high neckline and lace detailing throughout while on the red carpet at the Kering Women in Motion Awards at the Cannes Film Festival.

The actress kept her accessories to a minimum and wore her signature straight blonde hair in a middle part.

Not only did Kidman look great on the carpet, she was also this year's Kering Women in Motion honoree. While accepting the honor, Kidman pledged to continue working with female directors, as well as female writers, cinematographers and female crew, saying, "You can say you support it, but you actually have to do it."

"We need to give women better roles, particularly as they get older. We are here, and we can prove to you that we will make money for you," she said. "Invest in us and believe in us, because our voices are so important. We will help change the world, but we will also give you a glimpse of our hearts and our souls and what it means to be a woman. If you just give us the chance, we are so ready."

Lauren Sánchez

Lauren Sánchez brought the glamour when she walked the red carpet at the Global Gift Gala during the Cannes Film Festival in a strapless black Dolce & Gabbana dress with a flowing skirt and sequined top.

While at the event, Sanchez was honored with the Women Empowerment Award, which was presented to her by actress, Eva Longoria. During her acceptance speech, Sanchez said the night wasn't just about celebrating her, but also "about recognizing our collective ability to light the way for each other."

"Empowerment isn’t about individual success," she added. "It’s about our collective commitment to choosing compassion over judgment, dignity over indifference, and hope over despair."

Sánchez also made a splash when she walked the red carpet at the amfAR Gala in a strapless mermaid-inspired gown by Roberto Cavalli, with a corseted bodice, sweetheart neckline and blue and silver sequins all over.

She posted photos from the evening on her Instagram, calling the event "A night driven by purpose."

"Disney I found the Princess!!!!" one fan wrote in the comments section

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum walked the red carpet at the amfAR Gala at the Cannes Film Festival in a black Yara Shoemaker, which featured a shimmering corseted bodice.

The supermodel paired the look with a billowing feather-trimmed shawl which she wrapped around her elbows.

Klum let the dress do all the talking, keeping her makeup and accessories to a minimum, and styling her hair in a new shorter cut, parted down the middle.

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson posed for photos on the red carpet at the premiere of "Highest 2 Lowest" at the Cannes Film Festival, in a strapless pastel pink Gucci dress with fringe.

The actress paired the look with just a pair of silver earrings in the shape of leaves, and wore her hair straight and parted in the middle.

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria arrived at the premiere of "The Phoenician Scheme" in a shimmering figure-hugging strapless Tamara Ralph Haute Couture dress, with a corseted bodice and a plunging strapless bejeweled neckline.

She posted photos of her look on Instagram, captioning the post, "Pretty in pink," and fans were quick to flood the comments section with positivity.

"Eva you look Stunning!!" one fan wrote, adding a few heart emojis.

The "Desperate Housewives" star also walked the red carpet at the Global Gift Gala, where she presented Lauren Sánchez with the Women Empowerment Award.

Longoria posed for photos in a strapless black Elie Saab gown, which was decked out in silver beads and sequins from top to bottom. She made some modifications to the dress, changing the skirt from the sheer version seen on the runway to a covered version, in order to abide by the event's dress code, which was changed this year to ban nudity.

"Last night was an unforgettable evening at @globalgiftfoundation with @mariarbravo, @laurapausini, @laurenwsanchez, and so many incredible changemakers — all united for a cause that touches lives across the globe," she captioned an Instagram post featuring photos from the evening.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry looked effortlessly flawless when she walked the red carpet at the premiere of "The Phoenician Scheme" in a white Chanel suit with floral detailing throughout.

"Timeless with a twist," Berry captioned an Instagram post featuring photos of her in the outfit.

Berry also attended the red carpet for the Kering Women in Motion event at the festival, making a statement in a figure-hugging custom Gucci dress which featured a semi-sheer design and was dripping in sparkles.

The actress paired the dress, which featured a halter neckline, with a few rings on each hand, a statement bracelet and subtle dangle earrings, and wore her hair in a short bob.

"You are dazzling lady!!!!" one fan wrote in the comments section of her Instagram post featuring photos from the event.

When walking the red carpet at the Chopard Universe Dinner in Cannes, Berry wore a figure-hugging dark red strapless dress with a corset bodice and a thigh-high slit.

"A little red on the Riviera," she captioned an Instagram post featuring photos from the evening.

"This oozes old Hollywood glamour."