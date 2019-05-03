Expand / Collapse search
Avengers
‘Avengers’ star Chris Evans has a cheeky response to Russo Brothers’ tweet about 'Endgame' spoilers

By Madeline Farber | Fox News
Avengers” star Chris Evans had a cheeky response when the Russo Brothers revealed the “spoilers ban” for their hit movie “Avengers: Endgame” will be ending soon.

“If you haven’t seen Endgame yet, see it this weekend. The spoiler ban lifts on Monday!” the tweet from the Russo Brothers reads, in part.

Evans, who plays Captain America in Marvel’s beloved “Avengers” film series, quickly responded to the tweet, writing: “Does this mean I can start posting set videos on Monday?”

CHRIS HEMSWORTH ON ENDING OF MARVEL’S ‘AVENGERS’ SERIES: ‘IT’S BITTERSWEET’

As of Friday afternoon, his response had 36,000 retweets and more than 300,000 likes. Though the actor isn’t technically allowed to have videos from set, (as it could result in leaks, per Mashable), fans were all about Evans sharing anything he may have.

“Share them coward,” one person wrote in response, later adding, “I hope you know I love you very much and I don’t think you’re [a] coward I just want the videos, Chris.”

“It would be great if you share them with us,” wrote another.

“Christopher… pics or it didn’t happen,” said third.

The news comes after Evans’ fellow “Avengers” castmate, Chris Pratt, took to Instagram this week to share a special moment from the movie’s set — even though he wasn’t allowed to.

“This is awesome,” Evans tweeted in response, noting he “may or may have not stolen a few cool videos too.”

'AVENGERS: ENDGAME' SMASHES BOX OFFICE RECORDS, STAR CHRIS HEMSWORTH TALKS 'SENSE OF PRIDE'

"Avengers: Endgame" crushed the competition by setting multiple records at the box office a day after its release.

The Walt Disney Co. said domestically the film opened last Friday with a record $156.7 million (including Thursday previews), besting "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" ($119 million in 2015, though it played on fewer screens) and "Avengers: Infinity War" ($106 million in 2018).

