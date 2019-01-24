Chris Brown sues Paris rape accuser for defamation

Chris Brown sued a French model accusing him of rape for defamation Thursday, according to a report.

The complaint, filed with the Paris Public Prosecutor’s office, accuses the 24-year-old woman, identified by her initials K.M. of making false accusations against the singer.

The document obtained by The Post cites a French statute that says anyone making an accusation to authorities that they know is untrue can be punished with five years in prison and a 45,000 Euro fine.

French attorney Raphael Chiche filed the suit on behalf of the R&B star.

The accused Brown, his bodyguard and his friend of raping her in the singer’s suite at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Paris on Jan. 16.

Cops detained the trio Monday for questioning and they were released 24 hours later without charges. The accusations are still being investigated.

Brown denies he had “sexual relations of any sort” with the woman, whom he called a lying “b—h” in a since-deleted Instagram post.

