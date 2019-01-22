Expand / Collapse search
Chris Brown, two others detained in Paris over rape complaint, officials say

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Rapper Chris Brown is seen on January 17, 2019 in Paris, France.  (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)

Hip-hop star Chris Brown and two other people were in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint, two police officials said Tuesday.

The complaint was filed in the 17th arrondissement of northwest Paris, one police official told the Associated Press. One of the detainees was Brown’s bodyguard, the official said.

Brown was detained on Monday and was still in custody come Tuesday while police investigate the complaint, the Associated Press reported.

Sony Music didn’t immediately comment on the report of Brown’s detention.

Brown had battled legal trouble since pleading guilty to felony assault in 2009 of his then-girlfriend Rihanna. He completed his probation in the case in 2015.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

