Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Chris Brown tells rapper to 'fight me' over 21 Savage comment

Amy Lieu
By Amy Lieu | Fox News
close
Rapper Chris Brown arrested in Paris, faces charges of aggravated rape and drug violationsVideo

Rapper Chris Brown arrested in Paris, faces charges of aggravated rape and drug violations

Chris Brown, his body guard, and a friend were arrested by Paris police officers after a twenty-four year-old woman alleged that the singer raped her in his hotel room. If convicted he faces a fifteen year prison sentence.

Singer Chris Brown challenged rapper Offset to a fight over another rapper through an Instagram comment on Thursday.

The beef started when Brown posted an Instagram video making fun of 21 Savage's place of birth, which was discovered this week to be in England.

RAPPER 21 SAVAGE ARRESTED BY ICE IN ATLANTA: REPORT

"CMON FAM, STOP PLAYING WIT DA MANS DEM," Brown wrote in the description.

Savage's music is deeply associated with Atlanta, where another fellow rapper Offset is from. Savage and Offset have been close friends for years, according to TMZ. Attorneys for Savage, whose real name is She'yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, said he has lived in the U.S. since age 7.

"Memes ain't funny lame," Offset wrote in response to Brown's video, defending his rapper friend.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But Brown did not take kindly to Offset's comment, responding to him in an expletive-laden tirade that said: "IF YOU A REAL MAN FIGHT ME."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Amy Lieu is a news editor and reporter for Fox News.