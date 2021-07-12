Chip and Joanna Gaines say divorce 'is not really an option' despite 'not perfect' marriage

Chip and Joanna Gaines are stronger than ever.

The Magnolia brand owners have been married for just over 18 years and are looking back after hitting the major milestone, revealing they’ve never considered calling it quits.

"One thing that I would say is our superpower is that Jo and I are not quitters," Chip, 46, recently told Access Hollywood. "Throwing in the towel is not something honestly that ever even comes to mind."

He said that "early" in their relationship, they mutually felt that "divorce or leaving one another is not really an option for us."

JOANNA GAINES ADDRESSES ALLEGATIONS OF RACISM, HOMOPHOBIA: ‘SO FAR FROM WHO WE REALLY ARE’

"Somehow that little foundation has definitely served us well because, things have definitely been challenging – we’re not perfect and we have issues and trials and errors just like anybody," the star continued. "But I would say it’s funny when you say ‘throwing in the towel,’ in fairness, I would admit if we had considered it along the way."

Chip ensured fans that he and Joanna, 43, are "in it forever."

JOANNA GAINES GIVES SNEAK PEEK OF ‘FIXER UPPER’ AHEAD OF UPCOMING EPISODES

The former HGTV star admitted that during a "real estate crisis" from 2006-2010, he and Joanna "had multiple opportunities to quit and throw in the towel" but that it wasn’t in their "DNA."

These days, they feel that "you can’t ever lose if you don’t quit."

"Jo and I show up every day and sometimes it’s right and sometimes it’s not, but we keep putting one foot in front of the other," he concluded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joanna also spilled on turning down an upgraded engagement ring Chip offered her some time after he originally popped the question. The star said that to her, the original ring represents "a guy working his butt off so I could get this ring."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I don’t even remember what year it was, he said ‘I want to upgrade your diamond to something that’s almost flawless, this perfect diamond. That can be our beautiful anniversary … story," she recalled. "And I said, ‘Don’t touch my diamond.’"