Cher's son, Elijah Blue Allman, claimed in court documents filed Tuesday that he's "fully capable" of managing his own obligations despite his mother's conservatorship petition.

In documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Allman filed an opposition to Cher's proposed court order, and said that since the initial hearing earlier this month, he's refrained from the use of illicit substances that "have historically caused the incidents that have given rise to my mother's concern."

Elijah and his estranged wife Marieangela King are now on the path toward reconciliation, and King claimed in her own declaration that Cher is "categorically unfit to serve as conservator" and to have "witnessed and experienced abusive behavior coming mostly from Elijah's mother."

Allman is the son of Cher and late musician Gregg Allman. Cher married Gregg Allman days after her divorce from Sonny Bono in 1975.

Cher argued in the initial conservatorship petition , "Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from a trust established by his father for his benefit, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, Petitioner is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk."

Documents stated that Cher had worked "tirelessly" to help Elijah get "into treatment." She also claimed that King was "not supportive" of his recovery and was actively working against keeping Elijah from "getting clean and sober."

King filed a declaration Tuesday stating that Cher used her "wealth, fame, and power to cut me out from any decisionmaking" regarding the process of helping Elijah with his recovery process as he sought assistance with mental health and addiction treatment.

She claimed, "I was either not told of his whereabouts or the facilities to which he was (in my view forcibly) admitted or told after he was admitted."

King said that Elijah was at one point "brought to Mexico" for "holisitic alternative therapy," but upon arrival was told he "could not leave." She attempted to rescue her husband "from the captivity his mother arranged," but was not allowed on the property, according to documents.

"With the help of the United States and Mexican governments, on December 15, 2023 – two months after Elijah was held captive - the Mexican federal agents escorted Elijah out of the makeshift prison-type facility known as the ‘Baja Rehab’ where he was being held against his will," King claimed.

She noted that Elijah has since attended AA meetings and maintains a sober lifestyle. For her part, she's supporting her husband by reading the "12 Steps and the Alcoholics Anonymous" books.

"I am also learning about what the sober community call ‘triggers.’ I believe that people in Elijah’s family are emotional triggers for him," she claimed. "I have witnessed and experienced abusive behavior coming mostly from Elijah’s mother – the petitioner herein - but also from his siblings - Chaz and Devon - and (of course) Ms. Ruiz (Cher's personal assistant.)"

Elijah also noted, "There was no emergency giving rise to a conservatorship at the last hearing and there is certainly none now. More than two weeks have passed since the last hearing, and I’ve continued to take steps to secure my property, meet my obligations, and resist the temptations that have caused me harm in the past," Elijah noted in his own objection.

"I have been living a sober life, reconciling with my spouse, paying my bills, and paying attorneys to secure my ability to maintain independent of my mother’s control. I remain free of illicit substances, capable of and committed to managing the money I receive quarterly from the trust left by my late father."

Fox News Digital has reached out to a rep for Cher for comment.