Cher is fully aware men expect 'fabulous sex' from her, explains why

When it comes to sharing aspects of her private life, Cher isn't holding anything back.

During an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show " on Wednesday, the Grammy Award-winning artist — who recently released her new book, "Cher: The Memoir, Part One" — opened up about her sex life at 78.

After being asked whether men "expect fabulous sex" from her, she said, "Yes — and they get it," Cher confirmed. "You can tell by the reaction."

CHER BROKE HER DATING RULE WHEN ALEXANER ‘A.E.’ EDWARDS ASKED HER OUT: ‘I DID WHAT I SAID NOT TO DO!’

"Who would ever leave you?" Stern asked.

"Few men," she replied. "Look, I was madly in love with Val Kilmer, and he left … because sometimes you’re only meant to stay with someone for so long. Val was really young."

The former couple, who are 13 years apart in age, were together for a couple of years in the early 1980s.

"We became friends because we laughed at the same things constantly," she told People in 2021. "He would sleep over, and it was just a friendship [at first]. That took a long time. Well, I guess not really a long time."

Cher, who is currently dating Alexander "AE" Edwards, has been married twice before. She was married to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1969, and later to Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979.

In her new book, the "Believe" singer reflected on how her tumultuous relationship with Bono made the pop singer consider suicide multiple times.

"There I was, twenty-six years old and in what had become a loveless marriage . . . he just lost interest," she wrote.

"I stepped barefoot onto the balcony of our suite and stared down. I was dizzy with loneliness. I saw how easy it would be to step over the edge and simply disappear. For a few crazy minutes I couldn’t imagine any other option," she added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Cher said her suicidal thoughts occurred "five or six times."

What pulled Cher away from the ledge was the vulnerable thought of how it would deeply impact her family if she were to jump to her death.

"… Each time I think … about my mother, about my sister, about everybody and how things like this could make people who look up to me feel that it’s a viable solution, and I would step back inside."

The "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer then came to another solution to her relationship with Bono.

"I don’t have to jump off, I can just leave him."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Now, Cher's relationship with Edwards — who is 40 years her junior — has its own challenges.

She admitted that her age gap with the 38-year-old Universal Music Group executive occasionally creates instances of miscommunication between the pair.

"Sometimes I’m talking to him, and he has no idea who I’m talking about. . . . The other day, I said, ‘Do you know who, I don’t know, Clark Gable, [is]?’ Somebody said, ‘Yes, of course,’ but most of my references … he’ll look at me and go, ‘I wasn’t born yet,'" the Grammy Award winner told Extra in 2023.

However, Cher explained that the two share a strong connection, though she noted that Edwards was "reserved" and "more obviously shy," compared to her.

"I hate to talk about how happy I am, but no, we have a great time together," the "Moonstruck" star said.

She continued, "We can talk music. We can talk about everything. He’s a got a great sense of humor, he’s got the cutest son in the world, ever. . . . We just get each other."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume and Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.