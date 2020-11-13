Chelsea Handler says she was 'a self-absorbed lunatic' during her late-night show run

Chelsea Handler does not regret leaving the world of late night television behind.

The 45-year-old comedian served as host of "Chelsea Lately" from 2007-2014, but has since moved on and worked her way back into the world of stand-up comedy with her new HBO Max special "Chelsea Handler: Evolution."

Handler recently chatted with Howard Stern about the show and said that she's glad to be done with it "because there's no evolution" in it.

"That's me in one format doing one thing that wasn't that interesting to me," she explained. "Listen, nobody could have enjoyed that period of time more than I did, I guarantee you."

Handler said she and the staff would "laugh our a--es off every single day at work," giving her reason to "enjoy" working on the series.

"Then I outgrew it," she said. "I had outgrown it. That's not to say I won't ever do it again. At that time in my life, it wasn't interesting, I was irritated all the time. I needed a break."

Since leaving the show, the star feels that her work has had such a "high level of integrity."

"I'm working at a higher frequency than I was when I was just kind of winging it," said Handler. "There's a lot more thought put into my work now, so I do believe that I'm in a better place and I like that I've grown up a lot. I'm not a self-absorbed lunatic anymore."

She added that she was self-absorbed for "many years."

"It was all about me," the actress recalled. "And that's not a way to operate and so I had to remove myself from that situation to get myself in a better headspace."

She said that the "gossiping about celebrities" got under her skin and felt "empty and vacuous" before beginning to feel "mean."

"It's fun for a minute, it was a good ... gig, it was eight years, so it was a good run," Handler added. "Plus, it's also a pain in the a-- to be running a show."

Dealing with industry figures like publicists and talent wore on her.

"I was like, 'This is so stupid,'" she admitted. "I don't look back at it like I'm embarrassed by it, I just look back at it like that was then, I outgrew it."