SpaceX launches, lands Falcon 9 rocket in 6th flight, breaking records

SpaceX on Tuesday launched its Falcon 9 rocket for a record-breaking sixth flight before successfully landing the vehicle on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

The success paves the way for a possible seventh use of the rocket booster, keeping in aims with the company’s goal to land its boosters and recover each half of the nosecone for partial reuse.

The Falcon 9 rocket took off from SpaceX’s launch site at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida around 10:30 EST Tuesday, launching 58 Starlink satellites and three Planet SkySat satellites into space, The Verge reported.

SpaceX has to date launched nearly 600 satellites for its Starlink initiative – aimed at creating broadband coverage from orbit.

Tuesday’s mission marked SpaceX’s 95th successful launch since its founding nearly 20 years ago. In that time frame, the company has landed rocket boosters 58 times and re-used them for at least 40 missions.

The company has said that a Falcon 9 rocket costs around $62 million per launch but reusing them can slash that price by more than half, CNBC reported.