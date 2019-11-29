Sia removes famous wig to buy groceries for holiday shoppers at Walmart: ‘The heart, beautiful soul you have’

'Tis the season of giving.

Sia got into the holiday spirit on Thursday when the pop star picked up the tab for several shoppers in a Palm Springs, Calif., Walmart in a moment captured by fans and shared on social media.

While arriving at the packed retail chain in the California desert, the Australian songstress told shoppers and staff her name was “Ci Ci” and claimed to have won the lottery, thus the reason for her being in such a giving mood, this according to a Twitter post showing a 15-second clip of the “Chandelier” performer hugging total strangers while donning an olive-colored overcoat, a blue-and-purple tie-dye sweater and black pants -- notably sans her famous black-and-white wig.

The video has been viewed more than 3.5 million times as of Friday night.

The 43-year-old singer has long been recognized for sporting the two-tone wig that completely obscures her face and disallows anyone from seeing her true identity. But her plainclothes look wasn’t enough to thwart one eagle-eyed fan from spotting her in the flesh.

One woman claiming she was among the cornucopia of customers to have their groceries covered by the nine-time Grammy-nominee shared her experience on Twitter, writing: “So @Sia paid for my groceries today thank you so much!! The heart and beautiful soul you have for paying for everyone!! I’m sorry for telling everyone once I realized who you were !! But this kindness must be acknowledged!!!”

The user also shared another video captured by an additional shopper, which showed the “Never Give Up” artist cradling a bouquet of flowers, seemingly a token of gratitude from a lucky customer.

“Who’s next?” Sia asks as she prepares her credit card for another pass at the register.

While many on social media lauded the makeup-free singer for her selflessness, calling Sia “an angel” and “the kindest person in all music industry,” others were quick to take the gesture with a grain of salt and questioned the sincerity of her actions.

“When done without recognition it’s beautiful thing, with national news recognition it’s called publicity…..who even cares,” tweeted one skeptic.

Other fans tried to make the connection to a $1 million donation that was reportedly made to an advocacy group centered on tackling Ehlers-Danlos syndrome -- a neurological disease that Sia, along with Lena Dunham and actress Jameela Jamil, share in common and have been outspoken about supporting.

“Y’all the Ehlers Danlos Society got an anonymous donation of one million dollars!!!,” the tweet read. “Lowkey wondering if it was Sia.”

A rep for Sia did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.