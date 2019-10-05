Sia reveals battle with neurological disease, has been living with 'chronic pain'

Sia opened up about her health to fans.

The singer, 43, tweeted on Friday that she's been battling a neurological disease and suffers from chronic pain.

"Hey, I'm suffering with chronic pain, a neurological disease, ehlers danlos and I just wanted to say to those of you suffering from pain, whether physical or emotional," Sia wrote.

SIA SURPRISES MADDIE ZIEGLER WITH SPECIAL 16TH BIRTHDAY GIFT

"I love you, keep going. Life is f--king hard. Pain is demoralizing, and you're not alone," she added.

According to the Ehlers Danlos Society’s website, Ehlers Danlos Syndrome is a group of genetic disorders “generally characterized by joint hypermobility (joints that stretch further than normal), skin hyperextensibility (skin that can be stretched further than normal), and tissue fragility."

Sia has also been candid about her struggles with addiction.

In 2018, she celebrated eight years of sobriety. In a 2013 interview with Billboard magazine, Sid admitted that she "got seriously addicted to Vicodin and Oxycodone, and I was always a drinker but I didn’t know I was an alcoholic. I was really unhappy being an artist and I was getting sicker and sicker.”

SIA TWEETS PHOTO OF HER BARE BUTT AFTER HEARING IMAGE WAS BEING SHOPPED AROUND

In addition, the entertainer was diagnosed with hyperthyroid disease.