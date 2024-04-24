Celine Dion recalls wedding day injury that sent her to the hospital

Celine Dion is looking back on the happiest day of her life, which ended in a not so glamorous way.

During a recent video interview with Vogue, the multi-Grammy Award-winning singer recalled how the alleged seven-pound headpiece she wore on her wedding day, reportedly adorned with over 2,000 Swarovski crystals, landed her in the hospital.

"I had an immediate facelift," she said in the video. "I start to walk, and I go like, 'Am I gonna make it? Am I going to make it to my future husband?' But like I said, I'm going to run to you. I did. So all night, all great, people happy, but when we removed the tiara, I had a cut, because the pressure was too much."

She explained the headpiece had to be sewn into her head on the day, with her believing "I can manage the weight," adding "when you're so happy, there is no weight, there's no problem, there's no pain."

The morning after the big day, Dion described waking up to find "a [bump] the size of an egg in the middle of [her] forehead," which was making her go cross-eyed. Upon seeing it, she remembers turning to her husband and joking he had no choice but to deal with her shenanigans now, telling him, "It's too late now. We're married."

"I'm like, 'Okay, let's go to the doctor,'" she explained. "So I had to be on antibiotics for about three weeks."

Dion was married to René Angélil for 22 years, from 1994 until his death in 2016.

Looking back on her wedding day, Dion has zero regrets, saying she would have gone even bigger if she could, due to the immense love she felt, and still feels, for her husband.

"This is a moment that will be with me for the rest of my life," she said. "The dress couldn't have been big enough. I could've had three times the size on my head. I could've had six different dresses that night, because he was, and he still is such a wonderful human being. He brought [out] the best of me. He really did."

The couple first met when Dion was 12, and he was 38, when he helped her record her first single. They began dating seven years later, in 1987, when she was 19, and they were engaged in 1991. However, they did not go public with their relationship until 1993, just one year before they tied the knot in December 1994.

After getting married, the couple welcomed three children together, René-Charles, now 23, and 13-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson.

She continues to honor Angélil following his death in 2016 from throat cancer, commemorating the fifth anniversary of his death in January 2021 on Instagram, writing, "you are in our hearts and in our lives forever. We love you," and signing her and her children's names.

"René, it's been 5 years already… There's not one day that we don't think about you," she wrote in the caption. "We're reaching out to you now more than ever, to guide us, protect us, and continue to watch over us. And we pray that you'll shine your love on the entire world, to all those at this very moment, who are facing incredibly difficult times."