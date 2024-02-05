Celine Dion, Billy Joel, Kelly Clarkson’s kids steal spotlight on red carpet: PHOTOS

Celine Dion

Celine Dion was escorted to the Grammys' stage by her oldest son, René-Charles Angélil, to present album of the year, the biggest award of the night.

The legendary singer's appearance at the award show came as a surprise and was her first public outing since announcing her diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome in December 2022.

"Thank you all. I love you right back," she told the audience as she received a standing ovation.

CELINE DION'S SURPRISE GRAMMY APPEARANCE ENCOURAGES COMEBACK RUMORS AFTER DEVASTATING ILLNESS

Billy Joel

Billy Joel made the 2024 Grammy Awards a family affair when he walked the red carpet with his wife, Alexis Roderick, and his daughters, Della Rose, 8, and Remy Anne, 6.

Walking the carpet was a rare public appearance for the couple's young daughters, who were there to watch their dad perform his new song, "Turn the Lights Back On." The single is Joel's first official song since 2007.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the Grammys carpet, he said his kids are a big fans of his music and like playing it on repeat.

"They're his biggest fans," Roderick said.

"Maybe they're doing it because they dig it, but I think they're doing it to annoy me," Joel suggested. "They keep playing 'Piano Man.' It drives me nuts."

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson brought son Remington as her date to the 2024 Grammy Awards. The 7-year-old proved he has stellar style, wearing a velvet red suit and a boutonniere made of Legos, while his mom wore a cream off-the-shoulder dress.

Remi was first introduced to fans when he joined his mom on stage during her Las Vegas residency in August 2023 to sing "Whole Lotta Woman" with her. Her daughter River, 9, also made an appearance on stage, singing "Heartbeat Song."

Clarkson posted a photo of the two backstage on Instagram, expressing how much she loves getting to spend time with them.

KELLY CLARKSON'S WEIGHT LOSS WAS MOTIVATED BY BEING PRE-DIABETIC: 'I WAS A TINY BIT OVERWEIGHT'

"Both of my kiddos backstage getting ready to join me on stage in Vegas," she wrote in the caption. "Nothing will ever be as cool and amazing as these two little humans that will always have my whole heart."

Teri Hatcher

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Teri Hatcher and her look-alike daughter, Emerson Tenney, turned heads when they walked the red carpet at the Marc Cain Fashion Show, during Paris Fashion Week. They posed for photographs in matching purple outfits. Tenney wore a blazer and skirt with gold buttons and knee-length boots, while Hatcher wore a sparkly dress with sheer sleeves.

The "Desperate Housewives" actress shares her daughter, 26, with her ex-husband, Jon Tenney. The two were married from 1994 to 2003.

Hatcher never remarried or had another child but revealed on an episode of "Daily Pop" on E! in January 2022 she tried to have a second child through a sperm donor, but it didn't work out for her.

"I tried to have a second child by myself, and I went through that, got a sperm donor. I actually had a miscarriage, unfortunately," she told the show's hosts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love, before calling the experience of picking the donor "fun."

"Because you pick out literally, ‘Do they wear glasses? Did they have acne? How tall?’ It’s very interesting when you think about it that way."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Beyoncé

Beyoncé and Jay-Z brought their daughter, Blue Ivy, to the 2024 Grammy Awards, so she could celebrate her father winning the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award with them.

Jay-Z not only wanted his daughter in the arena when he accepted the award. He brought her on stage with him, where she stood beside him as he gave his acceptance speech.

"Thank you very much. I used to say it was a sippy cup for Blue, but Blue's grown up now. She doesn't take sippy cups," he said at the start of his speech, referring to the award. "And she has her own Grammys."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Blue Ivy has accompanied her parents to many award shows, including the 2014 VMAs, when she presented her mom with an award.