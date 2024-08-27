Dolly Parton and Carl Dean, Zendaya and Tom Holland and other celebrity couples who keep love lives private

With so many aspects of celebrities' lives made public, many choose to keep their relationships more discreet.

For example, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have chosen to share little with the public about their relationship and their children.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have taken a similar route. Even though the two do occasionally post about each other on social media and attend events together, their time united in the public eye is rare.

Take a deeper look at these Hollywood relationships and others that are kept private.

Tom Holland and Zendaya are both widely popular. They have continued to support each other, but their personal relationship is kept under wraps.

Zendaya and Holland's joint public appearances are pretty much reserved for events related to "Spider-Man" because they both appear in the films.

"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," Holland previously told GQ in November 2021.

"The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things you wish were your own," Zendaya told the outlet. "I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other."

Holland also spoke about his private relationship with Zendaya in a 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of, and we want to keep as sacred as possible," the actor told the outlet. "We don’t think that we owe it to anyone. It's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."

Although the couple does keep their relationship close to them, they have been spotted at numerous sporting events together in their time as a couple, and they have also been supporters of each other's careers. In August 2024, Zendaya was spotted at the Duke of York Theatre in London, where she watched Holland perform as Romeo in a production of "Romeo & Juliet."

Country legend Dolly Parton and her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, have been married over 50 years.

Although their love has been going strong for more than half a century, their appearances together have been minimal.

Even though Dean is not often spotted by Parton's side, the country singer said he is always supporting her behind the scenes.

"He’s always supporting me as long as I don’t try to drag him in on it," Parton told People in 2019 at the premiere of her Netflix series, "Dolly Parton's Heartstrings." "He’s always been my biggest fan behind the scenes, but he’s at home. I don’t think they’re probably showing much of this on TV, and if they do, he might see it.

"But, anyway, he’d never come dragging around," she said. "I’d rather bring somebody else with me, you know? He’s never jealous of that either."

Though Parton and Dean are rarely spotted together in public, the "Jolene" crooner has given fans little bits of information about her marriage, including during a 2024 interview with E! News.

"We just enjoy each other," the "9 to 5" singer told the outlet. "I like to cook. And one of the things that we like to do — not necessarily a date night, we have a lot of date days — we have our little RV, and we like to travel around. Going down and get some food, or I'll make a picnic. And we go down to the river and have a picnic and just kind of ride around and do our little things."

Emma Stone and Dave McCary first met in 2016 during the filming of "Saturday Night Live," where McCary worked as a segment director and Stone was hosting.

They started dating in October 2017, though they were rarely seen together after the news of their relationship.

Stone and McCary have attended Hollywood events together, but it's not always so obvious they're both in attendance.

An example of this was in January 2019, when they both attended the SAG Awards and sat together later in the night. But Stone walked the carpet solo.

After their engagement was announced by McCary in December 2019 on Instagram, reports revealed their marriage in late 2020. That same year, they became business partners with their production company, Fruit Tree.

They later welcomed their daughter in March 2021.

In March 2024, when Stone won the best actress Oscar for her role in "Poor Things," she did give a shoutout to her husband and their daughter during her acceptance speech.

"I know I have to wrap up, but I really want to just thank my family, my mom, my brother Spencer, my dad, my husband Dave. I love you so much," she said during the speech. "And, most importantly, my daughter, who's going to be 3 in three days and has turned our lives technicolor. I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl."

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' marriage and family life have remained out of the spotlight.

Rumors of Gosling and Mendes' relationship started back in 2011 during the filming of "The Place Beyond the Pines."

After that, their relationship was seemingly confirmed after they were spotted sharing a kiss.

On Sept. 12, 2014, the two welcomed their first daughter, which led to Mendes making a rare public remark about her relationship with Gosling.

"I was lucky enough to work my bum off for 20 years," Mendes told People. "I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby."

The pair welcomed a second daughter in 2016.

"After I met Eva, I realized that I just didn’t want to have kids without her," Gosling told GQ in 2023. "And there were moments on 'The Place Beyond the Pines' where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn’t really want it to be pretend anymore. I realized that this would be a life I would be really lucky to have."

Marriage rumors sparked in November 2022, when Mendes shared a wrist tattoo on her Instagram that said "de Gosling."

Other than award show shoutouts and the occasional Instagram post referencing their relationship, the two have successfully kept their love life private.