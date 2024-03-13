Expand / Collapse search
Dolly Parton

Country music legend Dolly Parton through the years: Philanthropy, business ventures and more

Much of the '9 to 5' singer's philanthropic work is through her Imagination Library

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
  • Dolly Parton performing onstage in 1975
    Image 1 of 16

    Dolly Parton is a successful music artist whose popular songs include "Jolene," "9 to 5" and "I Will Always Love You." (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

  • Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner
    Image 2 of 16

    Dolly Parton's big break came in 1967 when she joined "The Porter Wagoner Show." (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

  • Dolly Parton in the movie "9 to 5"
    Image 3 of 16

    Dolly Parton starred in the 1980 comedy "9 to 5" with Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda. The popular Parton hit song of the same name was made for the motion picture. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

  • Dolly Parton in "The best little whorehouse in Texas"
    Image 4 of 16

    In 1982, Dolly Parton starred in the musical comedy titled, "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas." In it, Parton's character runs the Chicken Ranch, which is a brothel with a reputation. (Universal Studios/YouTube)

  • Sylvester Stallone and Dolly Parton during the filming of "Rhinestone."
    Image 5 of 16

    In 1984, Dolly Parton was in the movie "Rhinestone" with Sylvester Stallone. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

  • Dolly Parton at the Academy of Country Music Awards
    Image 6 of 16

    Dolly Parton has won many accolades over the years, including 10 Academy of Country Music Awards to date. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

  • Dolly Parton reading to school children
    Image 7 of 16

    Dolly Parton started her Imagination Library in 1995. The program gives millions of books every month to children around the world. (Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

  • Wynonna Judd, Dolly Parton, Naomi Judd
    Image 8 of 16

    In 2022, Parton mourned the death of Naomi Judd. She posted on social media saying, "I was so shocked to hear about Naomi’s passing. Naomi and I were close. We were very similar. We were the same age and both Capricorns." Photographed here is Wynonna Judd, Dolly Parton and Naomi Judd. (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

  • Dolly Parton performing at the Grammys with Miley Cyrus
    Image 9 of 16

    Dolly Parton is the godparent to singer Miley Cyrus. The two have performed together on multiple occasions, including at the 2019 Grammys. Parton also played Aunt Dolly in episodes of the Disney series "Hannah Montana" with Cyrus. (Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

  • Dolly Parton attends a benefit premiere for "Steel Magnolias."
    Image 10 of 16

    Dolly Parton appeared in the 1989 film "Steel Magnolias." Here, she is photographed at the New York City Benefit Premiere for the American Diabetes Association at Cineplex Odeon in Century City, California, United States. (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

  • Dolly Parton performing at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
    Image 11 of 16

    In 2022, Dolly Parton joined the Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame. The singer was inducted by Pink. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

  • Dolly Parton and Olivia Newton-John smile for a photo together
    Image 12 of 16

    Olivia Newton-John passed away in 2022. She released a posthumous album featuring a duet to "Jolene" with Dolly Parton. (Caprio Media Group)

  • Dolly Parton performing during halftime of Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders game
    Image 13 of 16

    On Thanksgiving Day 2023, Dolly Parton performed the halftime show during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders. She sang "Jolene," "9 to 5" and a cover of Queen's "We Will Rock You"/"We Are the Champions" during the mini-concert. (Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)

  • A photo of Dolly Parton
    Image 14 of 16

    Dolly Parton has been a country music star for decades. She continues to be adored by fans all across the country. (Daniel Boczarski)

  • Dolly Parton waves on the red carpet in a nude top with a chest cut-out adorned in sparkles
    Image 15 of 16

    Dolly Parton has previously expressed interest in having a potential feature musical being made about her life. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Netflix)

  • Dolly Parton and Jimmy Fallon
    Image 16 of 16

    Parton is well-known for many things, but she is very easily spotted by her big hair. During a 2014 interview with Jimmy Fallon, the singer had the talk show host try on one of her wigs. A photo of the two during the segment is pictured here. (Getty Images)

Dolly Parton is a powerhouse singer, fashion icon, successful businesswoman and philanthropist. The country music singer was born on Jan. 19, 1946, in Locust Ridge, Tennessee. She was born into a growing family as the fourth of 12. 

Parton began performing early, stepping onto her first big stage in 1959 at the Grand Ole Opry when she was 13 years old. Parton's career really kicked off when she replaced Norma Jean on "The Port Wagoner Show" in 1967.

After a few years on the show, Parton earned a record deal with RCA as a duo with Wagoner and a solo artist. Parton's first No. 1 hit song came in 1971 with the song "Joshua."

She officially launched her own solo career in 1974. During that year, she released her popular song "Jolene." She also released the song "I Will Always Love You," a ballad later recorded by Whitney Houston.

In 1980, Parton starred in the movie "9 to 5," the film for which Parton's hit song of the same name was made. Parton was nominated for an Oscar for the song. Her other acting work includes the 1984 movie "Rhinestone" with Sylvester Stallone and "Steel Magnolias" in 1989.

In 1975 and 1976, Parton was voted the Country Music Association's Female Vocalist of the Year. In 2004, she received the Living Legend Award from the U.S. Library of Congress and earned the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011.

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

