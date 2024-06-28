These celebrities, including a 'Stranger Things' actor and 'Bachelorette' alum, found love on dating apps

The world of dating is hard to navigate — even if you're an A-list celebrity.

Celebrities have taken a wide range of approaches to finding their person. Many have had high-profile relationships with fellow stars, while others have dated outside the spotlight and have kept their love life a lot more private.

Some celebrities have even found success using dating apps. Here are a few whose relationships all started on a screen.

MATT DAMON, GEORGE CLOONEY, JERRY SEINFELD, MORE A-LIST CELEBS WHO MARRIED SOMEONE OUT OF THE SPOTLIGHT

The Olympic gymnast and the NFL player's relationship began on the dating app Raya in 2020.

Biles was the one who reached out to her future beau first.

"He would say I slid into his DMs," the gymnast told The Wall Street Journal. "I saw him and I was like, 'Oh, he's pretty cute,' so I said hi ... and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later."

Owens has since claimed he didn't know who Biles was when she initially reached out to him.

"So literally, had been on the app for a couple of days, man, and it’s like she pops up and I’m like, ‘Let me see who this is’ ... I had never really paid attention to gymnastics, so it piqued my curiosity," the Chicago Bears safety said on the "Pivot" podcast in 2023.

SIMONE BILES RESPONDS TO BACKLASH AND TIKTOK TRENDS AFTER NFL HUSBAND'S VIRAL INTERVIEW: ‘I BROKE DOWN’

In February 2022, Owens proposed to Biles. They got married in April 2023.

The "Stranger Things" star met his now wife on a dating app.

Harbour detailed how they two virtually connected in a 2022 interview with GQ Hype.

"I was in London alone, doing ‘Black Widow,’ on this app, going on dates and stuff. And yeah, I started texting with her," the actor remembered.

"She was in Italy at the time — we got together, went on a date at the Wolseley [a restaurant], and it was, you know, she's f---ing unbelievable," he added.

In a 2023 interview on "The Jonathan Ross Show," Allen gave her side to the story.

"It was the first time I'd been on this dating app. I was scrolling through and landed on David's profile and pressed 'accept,'" she recalled.

In Harbour's profile picture, he was in his signature police uniform that he often wears on "Stranger Things." Allen was unfamiliar with the costume.

LILY ALLEN, DAVID HARBOUR ‘CONTROL’ WHAT THEY'RE ALLOWED TO HAVE ON EACH OTHER'S CELLPHONES

"I didn't know who he was. I thought he was just like a sexy policeman from a reality TV show because he was wearing a policeman's uniform. It was a still from ‘Stranger Things.’ I'd never seen 'Stranger Things,'" Allen continued.

In September 2020, the pair tied the knot in a Las Vegas wedding, complete with an Elvis Presley impersonator.

Raya yet again came in handy for comedian Nick Kroll and his now wife, Lily Kwong.

Kroll talked about how he and Kwong got connected during a 2020 episode of the podcast "You Up with Nikki Glaser."

"I think she sent the first message, which I really liked," he told Glaser. "She was in New York and I was in L.A. We had a long [time] kind of where we didn't see each other. We just chatted very casually and then met at some point in New York and liked each other and slowly progressed."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kwong, a landscape architect, and Kroll got married in November 2020.

Their intimate wedding was in Big Sur, California.

After her stint on "The Bachelorette," Brown gave dating apps a try. To her success, she met her now fiancé, Woolard.

In a 2021 YouTube video posted to her channel, Brown highlighted how she and her soon-to-be husband met.

"I'm the one that first pursued him," Brown shared in the video. "But he's the one who really pursued it," she later went on to say.

"I liked his photo first," Brown said in the video.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On an episode of her "Better Tomorrow" podcast last year, she spoke about how she was only on dating apps a short time before meeting Woolard.

"I think we should definitely go into, like, a full episode about just our relationship, in general, but we met on a dating app," said Brown. "And it's so crazy. I had great luck on a dating app. I was only on it for, like, maybe a little over a week and met Adam… It was, like, maybe two weeks."

Woolard proposed to Brown at a Tennessee farm on Aug. 24, 2023.