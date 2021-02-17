Celebrities react to Rush Limbaugh's death

Conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh died on Wednesday after battling lung cancer. He was 70 years old.

Limbaugh's wife, Kathryn, made the announcement on his radio show. "Losing a loved one is terribly difficult, even more so when that loved one is larger than life," she said. "Rush will forever be the greatest of all time."

Following the news, celebrities took to Twitter to react to Limbaugh's death.

Actor Scott Baio wrote, "My mornings will never be the same."

While Kevin Sorbo said, "Rest easy Rush, thank you for all you did. You will not be forgotten."

"Rest In Peace & Love Rush. A Legend you are," penned Kristy Swanson.

Actress Kirstie Alley said, "Omg so sad to hear about Rush Limbaugh .. such a rare person who was brave enough to always speak this truth. All best to your family. I know you won’t rest in peace so I’ll just say come back soon! We miss you already."

Antonio Sabato Jr. said, "R.I.P. Rush. A true champion!"

"We lost an icon today. RIP Rush," added Joy Villa.

"If America can still preserve and record our history truthfully, as we have til now...it will faithfully record that Rush Limbaugh was the Patrick Henry of our time, speaking for millions of his fellow citizens, 'GIVE ME LIBERTY, OR GIVE ME DEATH!'" Pat Boone said in a statement obtained by Fox News.

"This was and is his echoing cry, with his last breath...on behalf of us who still cherish America and our freedoms. Oh God, give us more Rush Limbaughs!" the singer added.

Limbaugh is considered one of the most influential media figures in American history and has played a consequential role in conservative politics since "The Rush Limbaugh Show" began in 1988. Perched behind his Golden EIB (Excellence in Broadcasting) Microphone, Limbaugh spent over three decades as arguably both the most beloved and polarizing person in American media.

The program that began 33 years ago on national syndication with only 56 radio stations grew to be the most listened-to radio show in the United States, airing on more than 600 stations, according to the show’s website. Up to 27 million people tuned in on a weekly basis.

In his final radio broadcast of 2020, Limbaugh thanked his listeners and supporters, revealing at the time that he had outlived his prognosis.

